Raiders called draft prospect to tell him Brock Bowers won ‘coin flip’ for 13th pick
By Lior Lampert
The Las Vegas Raiders continue to give us reason to think "The Black Hole" moniker is a more accurate way to describe their dysfunctional organization than their fan base, and the most recent instance is perhaps the most emblematic of everything wrong with the historically disappointing franchise.
Detroit Lions first-round pick and former Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold recently appeared on The Next Round podcast to discuss what it was like going through the NFL Draft, revealing that the Raiders were one of the teams interested in his services before ultimately landing on Georgia tight end Brock Bowers with the No. 13 overall selection.
While Las Vegas passing on the former in favor of the latter was not a strange move, especially because both were considered highly touted prospects, how they settled on which player to choose is baffling.
Raiders called CB Terrion Arnold to tell him Brock Bowers won ‘coin flip’ for 13th pick
Arnold said that the Raiders called him after picking Bowers instead of him to inform him their determination came from the flip of a coin. "And actually, the Raiders coach [Antonio Pierce], they called me after the draft, and they were like, 'We actually had a coin toss between you and Brock Bowers. It landed on him.' I was like, 'Oh wow.'"
Can you imagine being Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce on the other end of that phone, contacting Arnold to tell him such a pivotal decision for both his fate and the franchise ended up being determined by a coin toss? That is a thankless job that no one should be tasked with doing, let alone have said information disclosed to the public, even after the fact.
Ultimately, Bowers ended up in Las Vegas, and Arnold landed in Detroit. However, we will put a pin in this story and monitor whether the latter pans out to be a notably more impactful player for his team. If so, this will be a tough pill for the Raiders brass to swallow, and they will be hard-pressed to explain it to their fans.