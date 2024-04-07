Raiders DB keeps picking fights with Patriots fans on social media
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones is unhappy with New England Patriots fans, and he wants them to stop acting like they "run the world."
By Kinnu Singh
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones has a lot to say about the New England Patriots, and none of it is nice.
Since being released by New England in 2023, the scorned cornerback has taken subtle shots at former head coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots media team. Now, Jones is directing his aim at Patriots fans.
Quarterback Mac Jones, who was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason, appeared visibly happy to be back in his hometown in a video shared by the Jaguars.
In a social media post on Friday, Jones said that the former Patriots quarterback was happy to get away from the New England area rather than the team. Patriots fans, of course, didn't take kindly to the implication, which ultimately led the 26-year-old cornerback to go on an extensive tirade on social media.
Raiders cornerback Jack Jones rants about Patriots fans
“Pats fans didn’t like that comment LOL stop acting like yall run the world and players don’t [expletive] up,” Jones wrote. “Players [expletive] up and yall don’t run the world. Fan said 'you would feel the same way (tried to say Mac had a trash season..) let me see a FAN WIN A GAME IN THE NFL.”
Then, Jones implied that Patriots fans turned against him after his arrest in June 2023, when TSA agents found two loaded guns in his carry-on luggage at Logan Airport in Boston.
“One day yall love mac [Jones] the next day yall hate him,” Jones posted. “One day y’all love Jacc but the next day I’m a criminal that walk around wit guns.. raiders nation stand tall thru it all ups and downs from the time I been here fans had nothing but good things to say.”
Entering the NFL, Jones was a talented prospect with off-the-field concerns. The five-star recruit began his collegiate career at USC, but he was dismissed from the program after two seasons due to academic struggles. He also pled guilty to a second-degree misdemeanor charge of commercial burglary after breaking into a Panda Express in 2018. Jones served 45 days of house arrest with three years of informal probation.
The Patriots took a chance on him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. At first, it paid off. In his first start, Jones recorded a forced fumble, fumble recovery, and an interception returned for a touchdown against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. He recorded his second interception the following week against the Detroit Lions.
The issues eventually began to pile up, however. His time in New England was marred by injuries, getting benched, a suspension, and an arrest. The Patriots eventually released Jones after he missed curfew and reportedly refused to improve his attitude during the 2023 season.
Jones was claimed off waivers by the Raiders, where he reunited with former high school and college coach Antonio Pierce. Jones recorded an interception against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15 and returned it for a touchdown. The following week, he intercepted Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and returned it his second pick-six in two weeks.
Jones is clearly happier in Las Vegas than he was in New England. If he can stay focused, Jones has the talent to become one of the league's top cornerbacks.