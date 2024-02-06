Raiders fans will have stomachs churned by sight of Chiefs Super Bowl locker room
The Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs have one of the most storied rivalries in NFL history. Now, Kansas City has a chance to win the first Super Bowl in the Raiders' new stadium.
By Kinnu Singh
For a very long time, Sin City was never expected to evolve into a Super Bowl host. The 2018 federal hands-off approach to sports gambling helped bridge the relationship between the NFL and Las Vegas. Then, in 2021, the league announced that Allegiant Stadium would host Super Bowl LVIII. The new $2 billion stadium is home to the Las Vegas Raiders, who moved to the city in 2020. The championship game will mark the first time that a Super Bowl has been played in the state of Nevada, making Las Vegas the 19th different city to host a Super Bowl.
When Allegiant Stadium was announced as the host for Super Bowl LVIII, the Kansas City Chiefs were the last team that Raiders fans would've wanted to see hoisting a Lombardi Trophy on their home field. But, as Raiders fans know all too well, nightmares do come true.
It's very likely that the first championship confetti to fall on Las Vegas soil will be red and yellow.
The Chiefs team logo is painted onto the Raiders locker room for Super Bowl LVIII
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will play in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Since the Super Bowl is played on a neutral field, the NFL alternates designated home and away teams by conference every season. This year, the AFC representative is the designated home team — which means that the Chiefs will kick their feet up in the Raiders' locker room.
The agony continues to grow for Raider Nation, as a photo recently captured the Chiefs team logo painted on the Raiders locker room.
The Raiders and Chiefs rivalry is one of the fiercest rivalries in the league. It dates back to 1960, when the Chiefs were still known as the Dallas Texans. The two teams have always shared the same division — the AFL Western Conference, and following the AFL-NFL merger, the AFC West. Their games featured competitive matchups with playoff implications, memorable game-clinching drives and several skirmishes.
In the early years, the rivalry was split evenly. In the 1960s, both teams both won 11 games each. The rivalry began heating up when the Raiders beat the Chiefs in a playoff game prior to the 1968 AFL Championship Game. In 1969, the Chiefs avenged that loss by beating the Raiders in the final AFL Championship Game in league history, then went on to win their first Super Bowl title in Super Bowl IV.
The Raiders dominated the rivalry over the next twenty years. In the 1970s and 1980s, the Raiders won three Super Bowl championships while posted a 24-13-2 record against Kansas City. Since the 1990s, the Chiefs have maintained the upper-hand.
The last time the Raiders had a winning record against the Chiefs was during the 1994 NFL season. Since then, the Chiefs have slowly grown their lead to a 73-55-2 record, including the postseason. The Chiefs' 73 wins are the most by any team against the Raiders.
The Raiders only hope to salvage the humiliation of this Super Bowl is to root for a San Francisco win. Otherwise, their arch-rivals will always have fonder memories of Allegiant Stadium than Raiders fans ever could.