Why wait? Raiders find a way to embarrass themselves well before Week 1
By Lior Lampert
The 2024 NFL regular season hasn't even begun yet, and the Las Vegas Raiders are already operating dysfunctionally -- as usual.
Less than 24 hours after including 2023 third-round defensive tackle Byron Young on the initial 53-man roster, they stunningly cut him.
Las Vegas waived Young, so there's a possibility he will return to the Raiders via the practice squad. But regardless, this move came out of left field, and it's even worse that they could've done this ahead of the roster cutdown deadline.
What were the Raiders waiting for? What changed? Whatever the case, it's a humiliating situation for all parties involved nonetheless, highlighting the franchise's ineptitude.
Raiders embarrass themselves well before Week 1, cut 2023 third-round DT Byron Young
After a disappointing rookie campaign that saw him limited to six appearances, the Raiders saw enough to part ways with Young. He started last offseason's training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list for undisclosed reasons but passed a physical a few weeks later. So, his underwhelming play in his first year as a pro presumably wasn't impacted by whatever plagued him.
Posting a 25 percent defensive snap rate in 2023, Young recorded four combined tackles. Frankly, that's not going to cut it (no pun intended), especially for someone the Raiders spent the No. 70 overall pick on that same spring. However, parting ways with him this soon feels drastic and premature.
Only two years ago, Young earned AP All-SEC First Team honors in 2022 as an Alabama standout. Considering he's still only 23, the Raiders moving on from him so abruptly is undoubtedly a hasty decision.
Nonetheless, ex-general manager Dave Ziegler selected Young, not the current regime led by Tom Telesco. Even with the former front office executive no longer in the picture, the Raiders are affected by his blunders.