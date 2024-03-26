Raiders HC Antonio Pierce pours gasoline on J.J. McCarthy draft rumors
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce further ignites J.J. McCarthy draft rumors with his recent comments, suggesting he is in alignment with the hype surrounding the Michigan quarterback.
By Lior Lampert
Rumors of Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy soaring up the 2024 NFL Draft board have gained so much traction that his odds of being the No. 2 overall selection have shifted dramatically virtually overnight.
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that he expects the Washington Commanders to select McCarthy with the second selection based on conversations he had with rival executives “who know Adam Peters (Washington general manager) well,” which conflicts with Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated recently referring to LSU’s Jayden Daniels as “the leader in the clubhouse to be a Commander.”
Draft season is smoke and mirrors, with many teams doing what they can to keep their cards close to the vest, so you cannot always believe everything you hear at this stage in the new league year.
However, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce made his thoughts on McCarthy tremendously clear and seems higher on him than most, further igniting the rumors and hype surrounding the Michigan signal-caller.
Raiders HC Antonio Pierce speaks highly of J.J. McCarthy
“J.J. McCarthy, you're talking about a national champion, a winner. So, I don’t know how he’s not in the top three,” Pierce said.
While McCarthy may not have the counting stats or raw physical tools of the consensus top three quarterback prospects, Pierce recognizes his impact on Michigan capping off an undefeated season with their first outright national championship victory since 1948, feeling as though it makes him an appealing option deserving of the recent praise he has been receiving.
And if we learned anything from Pierce since his nine-game stint this season as interim head coach before earning the full-time gig this offseason, the former Pro Bowl and Super Bowl champion-winning player will speak his mind. So, his speaking so glowingly about McCarthy is eye-opening, and it also suggests he would be open to the idea of the Raiders taking him if he is available when they are on the clock.