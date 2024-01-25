Raiders interview Matt Canada disciple for OC job in first Tom Telesco mistake
On the surface, Tom Telesco's first act as general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders is questionable.
By Lior Lampert
Yesterday, the Las Vegas Raiders named former Los Angeles Chargers executive Tom Telesco the team’s general manager, officially marking the end of the Dave Ziegler-Josh McDaniels era in Sin City.
However, Telesco’s first decision with his new team may not be the most endorsing move.
NFL Rumors: Las Vegas Raiders interview Mike Sullivan
According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Raiders will interview Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback coach Mike Sullivan for their vacant offensive coordinator position. The initial reaction to Garafolo’s report is: “Did Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce watch the Steelers at all this season?”
The Steelers had one of the least productive offenses in the NFL in 2023, spearheaded by sporadic quarterback play from the likes of 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph. As a result, offensive coordinator Matt Canada was relieved of his duties, thrusting Sullivan into play-calling duties late in the season.
In 2023, Pittsburgh’s offense ranked 25th in the NFL in passing yards per game (187.8) and 28th in points per game (17.8). With that in mind, why is Pierce targeting Sullivan to join his staff?
Antonio Pierce and Mike Sullivan history
Before he was the head coach of the Raiders, Pierce enjoyed a nine-year playing career, including a stint with the New York Giants from 2005-2009. During that time, Sullivan served as the wide receivers coach for the Giants. The two won a Super Bowl together in 2007.
Now, an opportunity to reunite has emerged as Pierce gathers his coaching staff. While there may be more viable candidates for the job, their previous connection dating back to their days in New York may give Sullivan the upper hand in the Raiders' search for an offensive coordinator.
Bringing in a Canada disciple may be a questionable decision for Pierce and Telesco.