Raiders' most promising building block from Bleacher Report must show that promise
By John Buhler
The Las Vegas Raiders took Tyree Wilson in the first round two years ago for a reason. It was all about traits and upside with the former Texas Tech edge rusher. Although he had a ton of learning to do in year one in Las Vegas, as well as an unforeseen coaching change, we have to wonder what is in store for Wilson in year two with the Silver and Black. David Kenyon of Bleacher Report is bullish on him.
Kenyon tabbed Wilson as the Raiders' most promising building block entering the 2024 NFL season. I mean, why would he not be? For as much as I love Brock Bowers coming aboard in Las Vegas, he is a rookie after all. Wilson had a bit of a baptism by fire last season with the Raiders, but he still ended up with 3.5 sacks. Having Maxx Crosby be a perennial Pro Bowler opposite of him covers some stuff up.
Given that new head coach Antonio Pierce was a promotion from within, one who specializes in coaching up players on Wilson's side of the ball, this could be in his favor. Then again, new general manager Tom Telesco is not the man who drafted him. That would be Dave Ziegler, who was told to take a hike alongside Josh McDaniels midway through their second season leading the Raiders.
Simply put, either Wilson plays up to Crosby's level, or he will be labeled another Raiders draft bust like Clelin Ferrell.
2024 marks a make-or-break year for Las Vegas Raiders DL Tyree Wilson
Over the last decade or so, the Raiders have been all over the place with their first-round picks. While adding players like Kolton Miller, Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper worked out, the Ferrell selection was bad, the Damon Arnette pick was worse and the Henry Ruggs III saga was nightmarish. It is all about being consistent in the NFL and the Raiders are incredibly consistent at being incredibly inconsistent.
Right now, the AFC West is in a bit of flux. Yes, the Kansas City Chiefs reign supreme at the top of the division, but Los Angeles has a new head coach, so do the Raiders, technically, and Denver might be atrocious. If Wilson is able to make the second-year leap, the Raiders could finish around .500 and vie for one of three AFC Wild Card spots. That conference is harder, but Las Vegas already knows this.
Overall, the Raiders' playoff chances hinge on guys like Wilson developing just as much as how good the coaching and quarterback play will be. Along with Pierce, Gardner Minshew II and Aidan O'Connell, this could be one of the most fun teams to watch in the league. Then again, the Raiders do offer a lot of variance. I feel they can build off last year's great second half, but they have a low ceiling.
Wilson is a prime example of why you need to hit on your first-round picks when you are rebuilding.