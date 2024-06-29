Infamous bust JaMarcus Russell fired as HS football coach over theft allegation
We're not breaking news to say that quarterback JaMarcus Russell didn't exactly pan out for the then-Oakland now-Las Vegas Raiders after he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft out of LSU. That's probably putting it mildly as he's widely considered to be arguably the biggest draft bust in league history.
In recent years, though, it's seemed like Russell has left his NFL failures behind him. But now the former Raiders quarterback and top draft pick is facing some serious allegations that cost him his latest job, that of a high school football coach.
Russell was an assistant football coach at Williamson High School in Mobile, AL, reportedly as a volunteer, but has since been let go. And the details behind as to why are even more absurd. According to News5 WKRG, Russell is now being sued for allegedly stealing $74,000 from a donor. The school and county did not confirm that this was why he was let go from the football program but the timing of the two does make one wonder.
The lawsuit states that Russell approached a local business-owner, Chris Knowles, regarding the possibility of a donation to the Williamson football program to help buy new equipment for the team's weight room. Knowles obliged, ultimately writing a $74,000 check. But the allegations state that Russell never gave the check to the school and, instead, deposited it himself and then immediately withdrew $55,000 of the donation for himself.
To make matters even worse amid these allegations and his removal from the football program, Williamson football also reportedly had an event this week and Russell, who is not only a now-former coach but also an alumni of the program, showed up. It was then made clear by the institution that he was no longer welcome with the school, team or program.
This is an unmistakably ugly situation for Russell and the school. The allegations against the former quarterback are horrendous and incredibly underhanded. What's more, him showing back up around the program shows a shocking lack of self-awareness regarding the situation.
We'll be watching for an ultimate conclusion to this situation as, per WKRG, Russell has not admitted to any wrongdoing in the matter. However, things don't look good for him at this point and it's sad to see how things have transpired for the former Raider in his post-NFL career to this point.