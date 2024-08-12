Overreaction Monday: Raiders, not Vikings, should've prioritized JJ McCarthy this April
By Lior Lampert
The Minnesota Vikings' quest for a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft was the worst-kept secret in football.
Minnesota reportedly made a substantial push to move up to the No. 3 overall pick and select Drake Maye. Ultimately, their efforts were unsuccessful, and the UNC product landed with the New England Patriots. So, the Vikings pivoted, trading up one spot with the New York Jets to choose ex-Michigan Wolverine J.J. McCarthy.
But why did the Vikings give up decent assets to swap with the Jets for McCarthy? Considering future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers is under center for New York, couldn't Minnesota wait, knowing the 21-year-old would fall to them?
Perhaps the Vikings were worried about another team swooping in and leapfrogging them for McCarthy. After all, there were multiple franchises in the mid-to-late teens of the draft in need of a young passer. One of them happens to be the reigning college football national champion's opponent from his first taste of NFL action -- the Las Vegas Raiders.
After getting a close look at McCarthy during his impressive preseason debut, the Raiders are presumably kicking themselves for not pursuing the rookie gunslinger.
Overreaction Monday: Raiders, not Vikings, should've prioritized J.J. McCarthy in the draft
McCarthy had a solid showing against the Raiders, completing 11 of his 17 passes for 188 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Additionally, he managed to avoid taking any sacks, even gaining 18 yards on two rushing attempts. While his opening drive was one to forget, he rebounded nicely.
Las Vegas apparently scoured the market, attempting to climb up the board. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. revealed during the Day 1 broadcast that they tried doing so for 2023 Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr.
During the evaluation/scouting process, Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce endorsed McCarthy publically. Nothing materialized from it, though the former's affinity for the latter drew connections to the possibility of them joining forces.
McCarthy reciprocated the positive vibes. He said he viewed Pierce as "somebody [he] can see [himself] playing for." Regardless, it's all water under the bridge now, and the Raiders may already regret that.
Based on their respective current quarterback situations, the Raiders have more of a need for McCarthy than the Vikings. Veteran journeyman Gardner Minshew and former fourth-rounder Aidan O'Connell instill little confidence in Las Vegas, to put it kindly. Neither appears to be a long-term solution.
Yes, we have the benefit of hindsight. Nonetheless, the Raiders overlooking McCarthy was questionable then, and the decision has aged poorly since.