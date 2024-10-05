Raiders owner Mark Davis is already tipping his hand on choice for QB of the future
By John Buhler
Don't laugh now, but the Las Vegas Raiders may have already identified their quarterback of the future. While the Silver and Black are led by Gardner Minshew II for now, all signs point to them taking a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Raiders seem to be a .500-caliber team, so they may need some help if they want to be picking inside of the top five. What if they do not need to?
During the Las Vegas Aces' home playoff game vs. the New York Liberty, Aces/Raiders owner Mark Davis supposedly had an interesting conversation with Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders. I wouldn't classify this as tampering, but you have to wonder if Sanders to the Raiders would be a good fit. I tend to think this would be the ideal fit for Sanders, but others may feel a bit differently.
The Raiders had good quarterback play for years when Derek Carr was under center. Although the team was rarely good enough for that to even matter, we have seen the team develop an identity outside the quarterback position in recent years. This has everything to do with defensive end Maxx Crosby's ascension to superstardom. The Raiders have other nice, high-end complementary pieces.
Should his father Coach Prime allow it, then I think Shedeur could have a ton of success in Las Vegas.
I think the fact that Antonio Pierce is a former NFL player could curry favor with The Sanderses here.
Shedeur Sanders might be the QB the Las Vegas Raiders are in need of
Look. Sanders is not for everyone, but I think his polish will make him a high-end quarterback as a rookie. He has banked a ton of starts at both Colorado and at Jackson State before that. He needs to show that he can win at a Power Four school first, but Colorado has been much better than expected during its first year back in the Big 12. More importantly, he has an obvious prototype in Geno Smith.
No, this is not meant to disparage Sanders; it is mean to be a complement. I remember watching Smith star for Dana Holgorsen at West Virginia when I was in college. Going to the New York Jets was the worst thing to happen to him in his NFL career. Conversely, coming to Seattle has made a huge difference in his resurgence. Smith plays with poise and throws the football with great anticipation.
Overall, I think the Raiders getting a quarterback with similar physical traits to that of what Carr was at his peak is a good thing. More importantly, I don't see Sanders playing scared like Carr has done at times during his decade-plus long pro career out of Fresno State. With Sanders, he would raise the Raiders' quarterbacking floor. I don't know how high it could go, but it is a player worth investing in.
Davis is known to make a mess of things, but I don't hate the idea of Sanders playing for the Raiders.