Muppet Mistake: Raiders foolishly provoke Patrick Mahomes with Kermit
By Lior Lampert
Uh oh. The Las Vegas Raiders members of the Black Hole faithful barked up the wrong tree during the team's training camp practice on Thursday.
A fan brought a Kermit the Frog puppet to the live training session, styled to mimic Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Raiders loyalist dressed the face of the Muppet franchise in a jersey of the reigning Super Bowl MVP and a curly brown-haired wig.
Raiders safety Trey Taylor caught hold of the doll in a moment that quickly went viral on social media.
As you can see, Taylor mocks Mahomes and laughs about it with anyone surrounding him.
Mahomes has playfully gotten compared to Kermit for their similar-sounding voices, so this isn't the first time we've seen it. But the joke is on Taylor and the Raiders. Like the Sesame Street icon, the former is the Muppet master, especially when it comes to beating up on his divisional foe(s). The Kansas City signal-caller calls the shots in the AFC West -- and the NFL -- so Las Vegas is playing a dangerous game.
Based on some hilarious and factual reactions on X (formerly known as Twitter), the public consensus agrees.
Muppet Mistake: Raiders foolishly provoke Patrick Mahomes with Kermit
We couldn't agree more. Taylor and the Raiders trolling Mahomes is going to age like milk. Unfortunately, for Las Vegas, they will match up against the latter at least twice annually for the foreseeable future.
No lies detected here. Mahomes has routinely torched the Raiders throughout his career. He needed no additional incentive or motivation to continue that trend, but Taylor and company presented it to the two-time MVP on a silver platter. Whatever the over/under is when these two squads meet in Weeks 8 and 13 this upcoming season, it's too low.
Of all the memes, this has to be the most crushing blow/realization for Raiders fans. Mahomes has enjoyed more playoff success at Allegiant Stadium than the host team that spent $2 billion to construct the arena.
Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III telling it like it is. Mahomes has a 10-2 record against the Raiders, averaging nearly 300 passing yards per game with a 30-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
Lastly, Mahomes' personal trainer, Bobby Stroupe, caught wind of the video and kept his response short and sweet: "We will remember." If that's any indication, you can bet the Chiefs gunslinger has seen the posts online.
Taylor and Las Vegas will presumably come to regret poking the bear as Mahomes and the Chiefs seek to hoist their third consecutive Lombardi Trophy. Sorry in advance, Raiders fans.