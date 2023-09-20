3 Raiders who need to be benched or fired after Week 2 debacle
The Raiders were flat-out embarrassed in Week 2, and Josh McDaniels needs to fix something moving forward, perhaps benching one of these underperformers.
Raiders who deserve to be benched, No. 2: Tyree Wilson, EDGE
On the flip side of the conversation about not putting a veteran out there to struggle, we have seventh-overall pick Tyree Wilson. Two games into his NFL career, the former Texas Tech star who many people believed the Raiders over-drafted at No. 7 has not given the doubters any reason to think otherwise to this point.
Over the first two weeks of his rookie season, Wilson has registered just two total tackles. In 47 pass rush snaps, per PFF, he's only managed one pressure to this point. That's why the rookie has graded out as the third-worst qualified edge rusher for PFF through Week 2.
Given that he missed a substantial amount of training camp and the end of his college career with an injury, it stands to reason that Wilson would be rusty. At the same time, it hurts the Raiders and might not be all that beneficial to the rookie to consistently feed him to the wolves and get eaten each week -- which is currently happening.
The bizarre absence of Chandler Jones complicates the possibility of benching Wilson right now as the depth on the edge is lacking behind Maxx Crosby and the rookie. At the same time, for the best outlook long-term with Wilson, it may behoove the Raiders to give him more time to adjust to NFL speed in practice in a rotational role or as a secondary option than to give him the workload he's clearly not capable of affecting games with right now.