3 Raiders who need to be benched or fired after Week 2 debacle
The Raiders were flat-out embarrassed in Week 2, and Josh McDaniels needs to fix something moving forward, perhaps benching one of these underperformers.
Raiders who deserve to be benched, No. 1: Josh Jacobs, RB
If Josh Jacobs wanted to prove a point to the Raiders about paying running backs, he's doing about as bad of a job as humanly possible through the team's 1-1 start.
Put simply, Jacobs has been a virtual non-factor in the ground game. In the win over the Broncos, he got 19 carries, but managed just 48 yards, good for only 2.5 yards per carry. He somehow made that substantially worse against the Bills, rushing nine times for -2 yards. Yes, he lost 0.2 yards per carry on average.
Of course, there are plenty of factors to consider with Jacobs. For one, the interior of the Raiders offensive line has been atrocious over the first two weeks, which naturally hinders the run game. Moreover, he was an effective pass-catcher in Buffalo, hauling in 5-of-6 targets for 51 yards against the Bills.
In addition to that, Jacobs' training camp holdout, though it eventually subsided, robbed him of time to adjust back to NFL speed and get comfortable with any new pieces in the offense. That could also be what we're seeing.
But the totality of the situation is that we're seeing a running back who just isn't getting his job done right now. With Zamir White continuing to show some promise in limited work (five carries for 24 yards thus far in 2023), perhaps it would make sense for McDaniels to bench Jacobs in order to send a message -- and while also getting a look at White as a potential piece for the offense's future.