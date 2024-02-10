Raiders star wants bitter rival Chiefs to win Super Bowl, but for good reason
Raiders fans might disagree with their star, but he has his reasons.
Las Vegas Raiders fans having to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play on the biggest stage for the fourth time in five years can't be easy. The Chiefs have become the NFL's latest dynasty, winning two Super Bowls in the Patrick Mahomes era with eyes on their third ring since 2019 as they take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.
Raiders fans know who they want to win the Super Bowl, and it's absolutely not their division rivals in Kansas City. Betting against the Chiefs might be tough, but rooting against them is easy.
Raiders fans hearing Maxx Crosby on The Herd tell Colin Cowherd that he wants the Chiefs to win might be frustrating, but when you really think about it, his reasoning makes a whole lot of sense.
Maxx Crosby has good reason to root for division rivals in the Super Bowl
Crosby began answering the question of who he thinks will win by saying how much he respects Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs but went on a bit of a tangent to tell Cowherd why he wanted the Raiders' division rivals to win yet another Lombardi Trophy.
"Honestly, I don't root for anybody, I hate all teams equally, I'm a Raider to the core. I respect them. At the end of the day, I want Kansas City to win because I want us to be the ones to take them down. I don't want anyone else to do it."
The Raiders did take down the Chiefs once this past season, defeating them on Christmas Day at Arrowhead, but Crosby is obviously referring to defeating Mahomes and the Chiefs in a game with higher stakes. With Antonio Pierce remaining at the helm and Crosby joined by a solid supporting cast, the Raiders making it to the playoffs in the 2024 season isn't out of the question.
If Las Vegas does make it to the playoffs and matches up against their division rivals, we know Crosby will be more motivated than ever to dethrone who he hopes will be the three-time champs. Crosby rooting for Kansas City isn't out of love in the slightest. He wants a shot at the champs himself before they get dethroned. You have to respect that.