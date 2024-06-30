Former Raiders first-rounder has clearly not been avoiding the weight room
By Lior Lampert
At 6-foot-6, 271 pounds, with impressive athleticism and quickness for someone of his stature, Tyree Wilson looks the part of a high-end pass rusher. That is why the Las Vegas Raiders spent the No. 7 overall pick on him in last year's NFL Draft.
However, transitioning from college to the pros proved challenging for Wilson as a rookie. He wasn't productive and earned below-average player grades from Pro Football Focus. But instead of letting that discourage him, the former Texas Tech Red Raider used it as motivation.
Photos from the annual Sack Summit suggest the edge rusher has been putting in the work this offseason -- he is physically imposing.
Former Raiders first-rounder Tyree Wilson has clearly not been avoiding the weight room
You can see Wilson standing next to his teammates, nose tackle John Jenkins (middle) and All-Pro Second Team defensive end Maxx Crosby (left). Evidently, he has focused on bulking up, which has paid dividends physically.
For context, Wilson is standing alongside one of the most dominant defenders in football (Crosby), making him look small. He is an absolute behemoth of a human being. Could a breakout campaign be on the horizon?
Wilson amassed 29 combined tackles, 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble (plus a recovery) on a 44 percent defensive snap rate in 2023. The Raiders selected him to bookend Crosby and form one of the most lethal pass-rushing units in the NFL. Perhaps their vision could come to fruition this year if his newfound physique is any indication.
Despite appearing in all 17 games, Wilson began last season on the non-football injury list because of a fractured foot. While he undoubtedly struggled, it is noteworthy that he faced an uphill battle instantly upon stepping foot into the league. Regardless, he was a standout at Texas Tech and considered a tantalizing prospect by many. Maybe a healthy offseason is all the Lubbock product needs to live up to the lofty expectations and draft pedigree.