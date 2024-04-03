Rain 3, NY Mets 0: Fans treat postponed game like the World Series they definitely won't win
Some New York Mets fans were ecstatic that Wednesday's game against the Detroit Tigers was postponed due to rain. That's because the team couldn't lose.
By Scott Rogust
The New York Mets didn't go on the spending spree like they did last year, as they prioritized giving their younger players a shot. But before the season, they did bring in a big slugger in J.D. Martinez to help fill a need at designated hitter. With that, there was a bit more excitement heading into Opening Day.
Flash forward to nearly a week later, and the Mets are winless through their first four games of the season. Not only have the baseball gods not been kind to the Mets, but so has Mother Nature, as two games have been postponed.
On Wednesday, less than 24 hours after their Tuesday matchup against the Detroit Tigers was postponed after a lengthy rain delay, their scheduled series finale was also called off. So now, the Mets will have to play the Tigers in a doubleheader on Thursday, Apr. 4, at 12:10 p.m. ET and 3:10 p.m. ET.
Let's just say that Mets fans were ecstatic that they didn't have to watch the team potentially lose again.
You can't lose if the game is postponed. That has been a common thought for Mets fans.
The Mets have only played one game against the Tigers this series, and that came on Monday night. The two teams entered extra innings with a 0-0 tie. That all changed in the top of the 10th inning. Colt Keith reached on a fielding error by Mets second baseman to allow Spencer Torkelson to score, taking a 1-0 lead. Tigers second baseman Javier Baez hit a sacrifice fly off reliever Michael Tonkin to allow Parker Meadows to score, increasing Detroit's lead to 2-0. But then, Carson Kelly essentially solidified the win with a three-run homer to extend the lead to 5-0.
New York solidified the loss in the bottom of the inning after Wendle, Brandon Nimmo, and Francisco Lindor flew out in succession.
New York may be winless, but they are not having the worst start to the season in the NL East, as the Miami Marlins are 0-6 to start the year. So, there's that?
The Mets will try to get their first win this season in the doubleheader. If not, they will fall to 0-6 and look to get that coveted first victory of the campaign in their three-game weekend series against the Cincinnati Reds.