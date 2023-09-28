Rally Gator: Phillies avenge scapegoated service animal with comeback over Pirates
The Phillies have clinched their postseason spot, but they are ready for a Red October, as evidenced by the live alligator someone tried to sneak into the ballpark.
By Mark Powell
Phillies fans are crazy. I don't think I need to say that twice, we've seen enough of them over the past year-plus. Philadelphia sports fans, in general, have a lot to say. However, even I wasn't aware they had live reptiles ready and available.
Per Howard Eskin, a Phillies fan tried to bring in a live alligator as their service animal to Wednesday night's game. It should be noted that security did not allow that. But can you imagine?
The Phils did not forget about their reptilian friend, as they mounted a memorable comeback against the Pittsburgh Pirates to add to their NL Wild Card edge.
Is it weird? Absolutely. Do I love it? You're damn right. Baseball is the weirdest sport imaginable. If there were ever a place that live reptiles should be allowed to attend, it's an MLB game, especially one of monumental importance. If the alligator wants to pay good money to watch the Pittsburgh Pirates, I applaud them. That is far more than I'm willing to pay, and I live in Pittsburgh.
Phillies avenge the rally gator with a comeback victory
The Phillies were down 5-0 after the top of the fourth inning. What happened after that was some rallying. In most sports I don't believe in luck. Yet, in baseball, we've had everything from a rally monkey to a rally goose. It never ends. A rally gator seems like the logical next step.
Home runs from Garrett Stubbs, Edmundo Sosa and eventually Bryce Harper capped the comeback.
Just a few innings later, and the Phils had capped another memorable comeback. For the most part, this is the same team which made the World Series last season, but with a few important tweaks. By no means will it be easy for them to repeat their pennant-winning campaign, but I would never count out this Philly team...or the rally gator.