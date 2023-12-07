Rams breakout rookie's unique path went from convenience store job to NFL
Los Angeles Rams rookie Byron Young started his college career at Georgia Military College, working at Dollar General. Now, he's an NFL sensation.
The Los Angeles Rams selected OLB Byron Young with the No. 77 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The early results have been extremely positive, with Young accumulating 50 tackles, four tackles for a loss, 14 QB hits, and five sacks in 12 games (11 starts).
He is the future of the Rams' defense — or at least a major part of it. With Aaron Donald approaching his twilight years and the era of contention under Sean McVay waning, the Rams need to look ahead. At 25 years old, Young has the chance to anchor the Rams' pass rush for the next decade.
Young was drafted out of Tennessee, where he earned All-SEC honors as a senior. Young spent two years with the Vols after transferring from Georgia Military College. A unique starting point, to be sure. But that's only the beginning.
Young actually started his football career working at Dollar General in high school, and his path from store clerk to NFL rising star has been one of tremendous work ethic and resilience. He opened up to FanSided and 'Stacking the Box' about the experience.
Rams' rookie Byron Young on how Dollar General shaped his NFL career
"I took one of the harder routes, and the longer routes," Young tells podcast host Sterling Holmes. "Starting at Dollar General, then transitioning to a junior college, Georgia Military [Academy], and then going from there to Tennessee. And now, to the league. It was a rough start, but it definitely was worth it."
Young's atypical career trajectory won't be held against him. If anything, it's a strong mark in his favor — a proof of his ability to overcome long odds and fight for his place in the football hierarchy. To start as a convenience store employee and end as a starter in the SEC is impressive on its own terms. To then parlay that collegiate success into a potentially long NFL career, however, is another level of accomplishment.
"I learned to be humble," says Young. "And don't take nothing for granted."
Young talks about his time in high school, when he was a "class clown" and perhaps didn't take school seriously enough. He learned his lesson, however, and by the time he reached Tennessee, he was built with a whole new frame of mind.
"You don't have to take that route. It can be easier. That's definitely something I learned. To always believe in myself."
He ends that portion of the interview with some potent words of wisdom.
"Don't just talk it, live it."
The Rams' OLB is certainly living it right now. Los Angeles beat the Cleveland Browns 36-19 in Week 13 to advance to 6-6 on the season, firmly in the NFC Wild Card hunt. Young supplied five tackles (one for a loss) in the victory.
His next game comes Sunday, Dec. 10 on the road against the first-place Baltimore Ravens. We will see if he can put some pressure on Lamar Jackson.