Rams clearly learned nothing from 49ers, Raiders on Matthew Stafford ‘insurance policy’
By Lior Lampert
Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Los Angeles Rams view quarterback Matthew Stafford's future with the franchise as a "year-to-year proposition." So, the front office got ahead of the curve this offseason by signing veteran signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo -- or so they thought.
As Fowler points out, the Rams adding Garoppolo "got the attention of some around the league." Moreover, the NFL insider noted that the 32-year-old "could be an insurance option for down the road."
As longtime divisional rivals when Garoppolo was with the San Francisco 49ers, the Rams saw plenty of the 10-year pro throughout his career. So, Los Angeles viewing him as a backup plan to Stafford becomes even more baffling.
Garoppolo is a quarterback who gets uplifted by his supporting cast, evidenced by his one-year stint with the Las Vegas Raiders. After leaving the Niners for a considerably downgraded situation, he struggled and ultimately lost his job to fourth-round rookie Aidan O'Connell.
Yes, Garoppolo was successful during his stint in the Bay Area, but it was more a product of his surroundings. Do the Rams not see that? Or do they naively believe they can put him in a similar ecosystem and position to flourish and tap back into the well?
Rams viewing Jimmy Garoppolo as an 'insurance policy' to Matthew Stafford is concerning
In 2023, Garoppolo was abysmal. Across seven games (six starts), he completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 1,205 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. His 33.9 ESPN total quarterback rating (QBR) would've ranked 28th in the league if he was eligible.
Moreover, Garoppolo has dealt with various injuries, especially in recent seasons. Are the Rams legitimately betting on an aging, deteriorating quarterback to be a solution for Stafford?
Rolling with Garoppolo in the post-Stafford era would be an underwhelming and disappointing move for the Rams. Even if Fowler remotely floated the idea as a possibility, it'd be inexplicable for Los Angeles to do it.
If Garoppolo is the next-best option, the Rams better hope Stafford continues playing for the foreseeable future. Nonetheless, the former is only under contract for 2024, so his fate with Los Angeles remains unclear.
Seemingly, the Rams have taken nothing away from other teams who have endured the Garoppolo experience. While there may be some good moments along the way, things typically don't end well for whatever organization he represents.