Rams complete new-look secondary with Tre’Davious White
Former Buffalo Bills star cornerback Tre'Davious White signed with the Los Angeles Rams, where he'll look to play a part in building a defense that no longer boasts defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
By Kinnu Singh
Former Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White is signing a one-year deal worth up to $10 million with the Los Angeles Rams, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
The Rams will add White to a secondary that includes defensive backs Cobie Durant and Darious Williams. The Rams ranked 20th in passing yards allowed last year — and that was with Donald. Without Donald demolishing protection schemes, the Rams' defense will need to fortify their secondary as much as possible.
It's the first big-name signing for a team that will have to reconstruct its defense after the retirement of all-time great defensive tackle Aaron Donald. For White, Los Angeles presents an opportunity to revitalize his once-promising career.
White was once expected to blossom into the next great shutdown corner in the league.
The 29-year-old defensive back was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the 2019 NFL Draft and finished in second place for NFL Rookie of the Year voting. He led the league with six interceptions in 2019, earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors. He made his second Pro Bowl the following season. Then injuries began to derail his career. White suffered a torn ACL ligament in 2021. He fought his way back, only to suffer a torn Achilles tendon early in the 2023 campaign.
After playing in 61 games through his first four seasons, White appeared in just 21 games during the past three seasons. The injuries led to White becoming a cap casualty during Buffalo's mass exodus in early March.
While Buffalo had to release several key players to become salary cap compliant, the loss of White, in particular, was a difficult one. Head coach Sean McDermott got emotional when he was asked specifically about the loss of White during the annual league meetings in Orlando.
"You can't believe what we're discussing," McDermott said. "You know eventually it's going to come just because of the lifespan of an NFL player, but it came way too early in my mind, and I'm sure in his mind as well. To me, it's tragic in some ways because of the injuries, and had not the injuries occurred, who knows where his time in Buffalo would've taken him and us. I think he's one of the best defensive backs to ever play in Buffalo, I really believe that. He's all class all the time, and he works his tail off, and he's one of the best human beings I know."
White has 18 career interceptions, with 63 passes defended, five forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown. He'll look to add to those figures with head coach Sean McVay and a Rams organization that is no stranger to turning former stars into reclamation projects.