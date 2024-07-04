Rams rookie DT reveals workout plans with recently retired Aaron Donald
With Aaron Donald's shocking retirement, the Los Angeles Rams needed someone to fill the gap — turns out, one LA rookie, Braden Fiske, is already training with No.99.
Last April, the franchise traded up in the draft to acquire the former Florida State lineman, reuniting him with college teammate Jared Verse as they look to put the Rams back in contention in a crowded NFC West. Considering how last season played out, with the 49ers coming within seconds of beating the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII, the pressure is on the rest of the division to step their game up.
Since coming to Los Angeles, Fiske has been in communication with No. 99 as he prepares to fill the gap left by the future Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion. However, he's not the only one that is looking to make an impact. Fellow linemen Kobie Turner and Bobby Brown are also gearing up to fortify the defensive line. All face the daunting task of filling the void left by Donald.
Braden Fiske is filling some large shoes as he looks to help the Rams replace Aaron Donald
Donald, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, was more than just a player; he was the heartbeat of the Rams' defense. His ability to disrupt offenses single-handedly and his leadership on and off the field made him an irreplaceable asset. It's not a surprise that the Rams made two appearances in the Super Bowl, winning one thanks to his key pressure play against Cincinnati in the waning seconds of Super Bowl LVI.
The Rams will need to be meticulous in scouting and developing talent, as finding a player with even a fraction of Donald's impact is no small feat. Every move they make in this transition period will be under intense scrutiny, especially considering who resides within their division. By drafting Braden Fiske and Jared Verse, teaming up with Kobie Turner and Bobby Brown, they are hoping that a level of youth will go a long way in helping them control the trenches.
Braden Fiske is in a unique position to learn from Aaron Donald, even in the legend’s retirement. Though they never played together, these training sessions provide Fiske with firsthand knowledge of the techniques and mindset that propelled Donald to greatness, giving him a significant advantage. It is not always just about physical skills, but also about instilling the mental toughness and work ethic, Fiske has the work ethic, now it's about sharpening the other skills. Time will tell how it all pans out.