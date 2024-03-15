Rams social media had the perfect retirement announcement for Aaron Donald
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald announced his retirement, and the Rams social media sent out a message to quarterbacks around the league.
By Kinnu Singh
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald announced his retirement on Friday.
Over the span of a decade, Donald established himself as one of the most dominating defensive linemen in league history. He earned three NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors, eight All-Pros and 10 Pro Bowls. He was the anchor of the Rams team that won Super Bowl LVI after the 2021 NFL season.
The Rams social media team had a simple and apt response to the news:
"Quarterbacks Rejoice."
Donald was a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks from the moment the Rams selected him with the No. 13 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. During his 10-year career, the future Hall of Famer compiled 111 sacks, 260 quarterback hits, and 705 pressures.
"For 10 years, I have been fortunate to play the game of football at the highest level," Donald said in a statement. "I'm thankful for the people I've met along the way, the relationships I've built and the things I've accomplished with my teammates and individually. I would like to thank St. Louis for the love and support during my first two years in the league as a St. Louis Ram, and through my eight years as a Los Angeles Ram. I would like to thank Los Angeles for the love and support throughout my career as well. California has become home to me and my family, and you all made it extra special. I would like to thank [Rams owner Stan] Kroenke and his family for building an organization that I was blessed to be part of. There are far too many people in the organization to thank specifically, but l will never forget the relationships. I appreciate everyone on the field, off the field and behind the scenes that made my job smooth. I know I'm going to miss my teammates and the camaraderie we had in the building, as well as the coaches who will continue to have a lasting impact on me.”