Rangers big names appear safe in any potential trade deadline selling
By Austin Owens
Although the Texas Rangers enter Thursday with a 50-52 record, they are only three games out of first place in the American League West. The Houston Astros currently lead the division with the injury-riddled Seattle Mariners on their heels.
A few weeks ago, there was speculation that the reigning World Series champions could be sellers at the trade deadline. As the quest for a playoff spot has become more in reach in recent days, the Rangers may be doing quite the opposite on July 30.
(For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray's work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, and join the discord to get the inside scoop as we near the July 30 MLB trade deadline)
Rangers that are safe at the MLB Trade Deadline
As always during trade season, there will be multiple teams calling the Texas Rangers hoping they can pry away some of their talent in exchange for some prospect. However, it is not likely that Texas will agree to any proposal that includes Nathan Eovaldi or Andrew Heaney, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
"The Rangers, according to a source briefed on their thinking, would be less inclined to deal Nathan Eovaldi, a postseason stalwart, and Andrew Heaney, who exercised a $13 million player option last November to remain with the club."
Another almost obvious untouchable that teams will ask about anyway is Aldois Garcia.
If teams across Major League Baseball want to make a deal with the Texas Rangers over the next week, there is only a short list of players that could be deemed available, one of them being pitcher Michael Lorenzen.
Lorenzen signed a one-year deal worth $4.5 million prior to the 2024 season. With his contract set to expire, the Rangers may be willing to deal him to a team that is looking for a cheap rental piece and in return land a player with more control.
While 2024 has been less than ideal for a ball club looking to defend a World Series title, it appears that the Rangers still have plenty of time to find their way into October and make a run. In order to be a threat this postseason, Texas will have to keep the talent that is currently on their roster while also adding more. With light at the end of the tunnel now, expect the Rangers to buy, not sell.