Rangers Fanatics uniforms just got even worse thanks to gigantic jersey ad
The Texas Rangers Fanatics uniforms just got even worse thanks to an unbecoming jersey advertisement.
By Mark Powell
The Texas Rangers begin their World Series defense on Thursday night against the Chicago Cubs on Opening Day. The Rangers players will be given their World Series rings, but dressed in slightly different threads.
After an initial outburst by players regarding new uniforms courtesy of Nike and Fanatics, much of those reactions have cooled. While it's unclear if certain teams were provided with new home whites -- especially those of the see-through variety -- players have for now allowed cooler heads to prevail. There's very little to be done about it at this juncture, as the league, Nike and Fanatics have a contract which allows for the production of uniforms.
Fanatics founder Michael Rubin spoke to the PR disaster just a few months ago:
“This is a little bit of a difficult position,” Rubin said on Friday at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference. “We’re purely doing exactly as we’ve been told, and we’ve been told we’re doing everything exactly right. And we’re getting the s--- kicked out of us. So that’s not fun.”
Texas Rangers new jerseys weren't ruined by Fanatics
While the Rangers uniforms look fine on paper, the issue some fans have is with the gigantic advertisement. Energy Transfer, an energy company rooted in Texas, will sponsor the Rangers jerseys this season. They want the world to know about it.
Jersey advertisements are not new across sports, or even in baseball. However, companies do seem to be getting more bold -- and requiring more space on the jersey itself. For Rangers fans hoping to buy an authentic jersey without a giant Energy Transfer advertisement on the arm, best of luck.
Rangers fans weren't thrilled about it.
The Rangers, after spending $500 million on Corey Seager and Marcus Semien alone, lost a significant sum thanks to the money lost in a deal with their local RSN.
That's what cost them Jordan Montgomery -- who signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks -- and perhaps why they felt the need to let Energy Transfer ruin a classic look.