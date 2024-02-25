Rangers fans survive Spring Training scare with positive Evan Carter injury update
The Texas Rangers title defense is not off to a lucky start in Spring Training. Here's the latest on Evan Carter's injury after being hit by a pitch.
By Josh Wilson
The Texas Rangers get to refer to themselves as defending World Champions for the first time in franchise history this year. That's a fun new title to try on and flaunt for the season, but the Rangers certainly hope there's a chance they can get back to the title series in 2024 as well and retain the title for a second year.
Evan Carter figures to be an important part of that push if the Rangers do find themselves in the Fall Classic. So fans were rightly anxious to hear about how Carter was after he was hit by a pitch in Spring Training, leaving the game to get imaging.
Carter took a ball to the forearm against the Giants.
Evan Carter injury update: Star gets good update
According to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, Carter's X-Ray came back negative, with no fracture.
The damage from palpitations Rangers fans suffered in the time between the HBP and news can not be undone, but this is as good of a piece of news as you can get.
Carter, whose rookie status is still intact through 2024, got a September call-up last year and emerged as a crucial piece of the postseason puzzle for the Rangers. In 75 plate appearances with the Rangers in the regular season, Carter slashed .306/.413/.645 with an OPS+ of 182. In the postseason he maintained that solid offense batting .300/.417/.500
In 17 postseason games last year he logged 18 hits (nine doubles, one home run) and six RBI along with 10 walks.
The left fielder is projected to make the big league roster after a great end to the regular season and postseason.
Can you really beat contributing to a World Series in your rookie year, though?