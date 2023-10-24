Rangers' Max Scherzer parties like it's 2019 after making World Series
Mad Max is a very appropriate nickname for the Rangers star pitcher.
By Kristen Wong
Has Max Scherzer looked elite in the postseason so far? No. But that doesn't really matter after the Texas Rangers thumped the Houston Astros, 11-4, to win the AL pennant.
Scherzer, acquired mid-season via trade from the Mets, did not perform well in his first postseason appearance in Game 3 of the ALCS in Arlington. Fans were rightfully skeptical when Bruce Bochy announced Scherzer would be starting in a win-or-go-home Game 7 on the road at Minute Maid Park on Monday.
In Game 7, Scherzer didn't even make it to the third inning. He was pulled out after 2.2 innings, when things started to look nervous after Scherzer gave up a run to Alex Bregman and a triple to Yordan Alvarez. He finished with two earned runs on four hits and had two walks and two strikeouts.
But screw the stats. The Rangers are going to the World Series, and Scherzer is along for the ride. He celebrated with his teammates by popping some champagne and letting out guttural screams that conveyed how happy he was to be traded to Texas this past year. The Mets could only make it this far in Steve Cohen's dreams.
Nobody parties harder than Max Scherzer after Rangers win AL Pennant
Scherzer may not have found his prime form on Monday, but one can chalk that up to rust as Scherzer suffered a right shoulder strain late in the regular season and missed a month's worth of action.
He made his first playoff start in Game 3 and logged a disastrous outing: he allowed five runs and five hits in four innings. Scherzer saved face toward the end by striking out the last two batters, but his start definitely did not go as well as planned.
Scherzer has a short history of beating the Astros in Game 7s -- four years ago, he started Game 7 of the World Series for the Nationals and helped beat Houston at Minute Maid Park.
The Rangers were maybe hoping for a dose of that Mad Max magic on Monday night. They never got it, but they picked up something better: a ticket to the 2023 World Series.