Rangers pitcher would do what it takes to get Clayton Kershaw in Texas
Clayton Kershaw's stay in the postseason was very short, as the Los Angeles Dodgers were swept in the NLDS. However, one Rangers pitcher would be more than happy to have him in Texas.
By Curt Bishop
The veteran left-hander's only start came in Game 1 of the series when he allowed six runs in the first inning and recorded only one out against the eventual National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks.
When one thinks of Kershaw, the Dodgers are often the first team that comes to mind. After all, he has played his entire career in Dodger Blue.
But Kershaw actually grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, right around where the current American League champion Texas Rangers will host the first game of the World Series on Friday.
In fact, current Rangers pitcher Jon Gray even went as far as to say that he would do anything to get Kershaw to come home and play for the Rangers.
"I would give him my No. 22. Happily. It would be cool," said Gray.
Could Gray lure Kershaw to Texas?
Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times notes that Kershaw has "mulled signing with his hometown Rangers before."
Though Kershaw is a career Dodger, signing in Texas would bring him back to his hometown.
Gray currently wears No. 22 for the American League champs, which is the number that Kershaw has worn for the vast majority of his Dodgers career. It would certainly be a nice story if the veteran left-hander ultimately decides to come home and pitch in Texas.
Texas might be taking on a little bit of a risk, however, as his recent injury history precedes him. His track record of pitching in the postseason is not great either.
Still, it would be cool to see him pitch for his hometown team. Gray obviously knows Kershaw well from his time with the Colorado Rockies, when the two were rivals in the NL West. The right-hander may in fact have what it takes to lure the three-time Cy Young to Arlington in the future.
Kershaw will be a free agent once the World Series comes to an end, and it remains to be seen if he will remain a Dodger.