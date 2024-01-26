Rangers pivot, sign Plan B option after losing Josh Harder to Astros
The Texas Rangers watched the rival Houston Astros sign closer Josh Hader. But, they have made a solid signing as their backup plan.
By Scott Rogust
The Texas Rangers won their first World Series title this past season when they beat the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games. This offseason, the Rangers were in position to bolster their roster to make a repeat next season entirely possible.
This offseason, the Rangers watched the one player they were linked to quite frequently this offseason, closer Josh Hader, sign in their division. This month, Hader agreed to terms on a five-year, $95 million contract with the Houston Astros. This had to sting for the Rangers, especially since Hader signed with the team they fought tooth and nail to beat in seven games in the ALCS. But, the Rangers have officially pivoted to their backup plan.
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Rangers have agreed to terms with right-handed relief pitcher David Robertson on a one-year contract worth between $11-12 million.
Rangers agree to terms with David Robertson on one-year contract
Robertson isn't in the same tier as Hader, but he is a solid addition to the bullpen, an area that did struggle last season despite winning the World Series.
The veteran reliever entered the 2023 season as a member of the New York Mets, as part of the team's huge offseason spending spree. With the Mets falling further and further out of playoff contention, they opted to sell at the trade deadline. Robertson was the first player to get dealt, in-division to the Miami Marlins after posting a 2.05 ERA, a 1.000 WHIP, 14 saves, 48 strikeouts, and 13 walks in 44.0 innings (40 games).
Robertson was part of the Marlins team that clinched an NL Wild Card berth. But during his short stint with the team, Robertson recorded a 5.06 ERA, a 1.594 WHIP, 30 strikeouts, and 12 walks in 21.1 innings (22 games).
Overall, Robertson put up a 3.03 ERA, a 1.194 WHIP, 18 saves, 78 strikeouts, and 25 walks in 65.1 innings.
This deal could work out for both sides. The Rangers will have a veteran presence to close out games, and Robertson will have no shortage of run support from a lineup that contains Corey Seager, Adolis Garcia, and Marcus Semien.