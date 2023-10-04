First pitch: 3 things I heard after Rangers-Rays Wild Card Game 1
The Texas Rangers logged a 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card series. Here's what I heard inside the clubhouses.
By Kevin Henry
Tampa Bay Rays quote to know: Kevin Cash
The Rays committed four errors on Tuesday, opening the door for Texas to take advantage of the mistakes while bringing a collective groan from the small crowd that matched historically low numbers. In their previous 62 postseason games, the Rays had only made three errors once before (October 14, 2008 at Boston's Fenway Park). Only 22 times previously had the Rays ever made four errors in a single game, but Tuesday was the moment when some of the Rays' young stars showed their inexperience.
"I don't think we were trying to do too much. But tight, there were probably some young guys out there that it was a little tense. But we'll be better for it tomorrow," Cash said.
Among the biggest victims of a misplay on Tuesday was center fielder Jose Siri, who bobbled a ball on the bounce in the outfield, then hurried a throw into third base that sailed into the dugout, plating a Texas run.
Four different players committed errors for Tampa on Thursday, so Siri certainly wasn't the only one. However, his might have been the most egregious ... and it didn't help that he also went 0-for-3 at the plate.