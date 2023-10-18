Rangers taking Creed Higher on Spotify charts with ALCS run
Here's the second-biggest sports-music crossover of the year. The Texas Rangers and Creed are helping each other win.
By Kristen Wong
Taylor Swift's "1989" re-release album comes out October 27 this year. You know what else is happening on October 27? Game 1 of the World Series.
And if the Texas Rangers make it there, they're cranking the dial all the way up to a band diametrically opposite Taylor Swift: Creed.
Swifties may have taken over the NFL at the moment, but there's another wave of late 90s, post-grunge, semi-Christian rock sweeping the nation. It all started in early October when Rangers pitcher Andrew Heaney revealed a comical fact. Apparently, during the second half of the regular season, the Rangers blasted Creed songs in a pre-game ritual that helped them have fun and stay loose.
The Rangers requested their fans sing along to Creed songs at home games to up the intensity, and their fans took that request and ran away with it. Creed, the band itself, even got involved and posted a tweet supporting the Rangers during their late season run -- with the hashtag, #NeedForCreed, because how can it get more corny that that?
Rangers are making Creed fetch again
As a result of Creed mania, streams of Creed songs have reportedly increased 175 percent in October compared to September.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins joined in on the hype and told the media his team played "Higher" before Week 6's game against the Bears.
Granted, it's not very hard to beat the Bears these days. One would hope, pre-game Creed songs or not, that the Vikings would be able to come away with the win.
Beating a postseason juggernaut like the Astros, on the other hand, may require a bit of superstition and good luck.
The Rangers are set to take on the Astros in Game 3 at Globe Life Field, where fans will be waiting with arms wide open for their team to go up 3-0 in the ALCS.