Rangers-White Sox restart time: Rain delay updates from Guaranteed Rate Field
An already miserable season for the Chicago White Sox might've just hit a new low for their fans in particular.
Those who, for whatever reason, were interested either in attending or watching the 31-101 White Sox begin a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field against the Texas Rangers were disappointed as the game was delayed after a total of four pitches.
No, I'm not kidding.
The scene at Guaranteed Rate Field was almost as ugly as the team on the field.
The White Sox took the field in the middle of a downpour, and the umpires decided that they had enough in record time. To make matters even worse, this was a Garrett Crochet start. He threw a total of four pitches and will now presumably be removed from the game if the White Sox do resume play. That's one way to manage his innings, but is really unfortunate for fans who want at least one watchable player to get excited about.
With the game still delayed, all we can do now is keep an eye out for a potential resumption time.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast,subscribe to The Moonshot,our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Rangers-White Sox rain delay updates: No resumption time has been announced
Considering how heavy the downpour was, there was reason to believe that this delay will be a long one, adding to the frustration of those in attendance. Fortunately, the forecast might give a glimmer of hope that a resumption time can come sooner rather than later.
According to Weather.com's hourly forecast, rain is expected to stop sometime around 9:00 p.m. CDT. As of this writing, it is 8:07 CDT, so a reasonable resumption time might be around 9:30 or 10:00 p.m. CDT. Not ideal, but it could be worse!
In a decision that only the White Sox organization can make, they're punishing their fans in the middle of this delay by forcing them to watch Dylan Cease pitch for the San Diego Padres. They really couldn't have chosen any other game than the one involving the ace that they traded over the offseason?
All those brave White Sox fans who are sticking around in attendance on the South Side can hope for is that a resumption time is announced very soon so Cease can get off of their jumbo tron. Unfortunately, there's reason to believe that Crochet will not retake the mound if the game does resume.
This page will be updated with more information as it comes.