Best Memes and Tweets after Rangers send Astros where they belong: Home
The Texas Rangers are moving on to the World Series while the Houston Astros will be on their couches after blowing a 3-2 series lead, including two losses at home.
It's World Series Time! Go Go, Texas Rangers! The final battle of the season awaits in the Fall Classic for the Men in Blue from Dallas, Fort Worth.
The 11-4 victory over big brother Houston and the ALCS favorite Astros is by far the sweetest victory of the year thus far for Bruce Bochy's bunch, who now await either the Arizona Diamondbacks or the Philadelphia Phillies.
Adolis Garcia led the way with several big shots, including the homer in the eighth inning that put the game and series out of reach, despite a ninth-inning scare from the Astros.
As for Houston, considered the boogeymen given their history, or Lord Zedd if we want to keep it Power Ranger terms, they are sent packing, much to the delight of several baseball fans around the globe who were pulling for the Blue Boys to go into Minute Maid Park and squeeze the juice out of the Astros faithful.
Texas Rangers send Houston Astros home with dominant outing in Game 7, advance to first World Series since 2011
The job's not finished. There is still the ghost of David Freeze attacking the power chamber heroes right in the heart with a Game 6 shot that ultimately had red birds singing in Game 7 as the Cardinals captured the title after being down 3-2 to Texas. But that can be buried with a win in the fall classic.
Texas now has to watch Game 7 to see whether or not they take on Bryce Harper and his desire to win his first-ever World Series ring or a Diamondbacks team looking to replicate the magical run they had back in 2001 when Luis Garcia stunned Rich Eisen and the New York Yankees in Game 7 with a walk-off winning hit off Mariano Rivera, the only sports title in Arizona sports to date.
The Dallas-Forth Worth area hasn't seen a championship since 2011 when Dirk Nowitzki, also wearing blue, conquered King LeBron and Miami in six games. The Stars came close but fell to Tampa Bay, and the Cowboys haven't even sniffed the NFC Title Game since 1995. The Rangers have a chance to change all that.
It's time to celebrate a job well done, but a final conquest lies ahead. A trip to the City of Brotherly Love or a Date in the Desert awaits. The Rangers will have home-field advantage in the first two contests before hitting the road once more, where they are undefeated in the postseason.
Bring on the World Series to the state where it's been said that everything is bigger, and it doesn't get much bigger than this in baseball.