Ranking the 10 biggest NBA free agency moves since LeBron James made ‘The Decision’
It’s been 14 years since LeBron James announced his decision to the world on national television shocking the NBA landscape. After negotiations with the New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, and Cleveland Cavaliers, the King would shock the basketball landscape and take his talents to South Beach with the Miami Heat.
Since then, several other blockbuster free-agency moves left their mark on the league. Here are 10 of the biggest NBA free agency moves since 2010.
10. Ray Allen: 3-year, $9.5 million deal with the Miami Heat (2012)
After the Miami Heat’s shocking loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the 2011 NBA Finals, questions arose about whether the Heat’s big three could produce championships. Enter Ray Allen, the All-Star guard and 2008 NBA champion, who left the Boston Celtics to try and win another ring late in his career with the Heat. Allen’s three-year, $9.5 million deal manifested amazing results, becoming the man who some say “saved LeBron’s career” as he hit the iconic game-tying 3-point shot in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals to force a Game 7, helping secure LeBron James’ first championship.
9. Andre Iguodala: 4-year, $48 million deal with the Golden State Warriors (2013)
Andre Iguodala's decision to join the Golden State Warriors in 2013, one year before their first championship in decades proved his long-term value. Despite excelling with the 76ers and one season with the Denver Nuggets, Iguodala saw potential in the Warriors’ young and upcoming core. The signing proved to pay dividends, leading to a 2015 championship and his only NBA Finals MVP.
8. LeBron James: 2-year, $42.4 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2014)
In 2014, “I’m Coming Home” made headlines everywhere when LeBron James returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite winning two titles in four years with the Miami Heat, James was determined to bring the Larry O’Brien trophy back to his hometown. Despite becoming the league’s top villain after his departure, his return marked the beginning of a history for Cleveland.
7. Kevin Love: 5-year, $110 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2015)
After dislocating his shoulder in the 2015 Eastern Conference finals Kevin Love knew the job wasn't finished. The Cavaliers locked the big man in with the team on a five-year, $110 million deal. His contributions were vital to Cleveland’s 2016 championship run, mounting a 3-1 comeback against the Golden State Warriors.
6. Kevin Durant: 2-year, $54.2 million deal with the Golden State Warriors (2016)
Kevin Durant shocked the NBA on July 4, 2016, when he joined the Golden State Warriors the team that had previously eliminated his Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference finals in the prior months. Teaming up Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Stephen Curry, the signing won Durant two championships and two Finals MVPs with the Warriors.
5. Chris Paul traded to the Houston Rockets (2017)
In one of the biggest trades in NBA history, the Houston Rockets dealt seven players and a first-round pick to acquire Chris Paul from the Clippers. Pairing Paul with James Harden led them to a 65-win season and a Western Conference finals appearance in 2018. This wasn't technically a free-agent signing but Paul had signaled his desire to move on and basically forced the Clippers' hand.
4. LeBron James: 4-year, $154 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers (2018)
The “Summer of LeBron,” ended with James signing a four-year, $154 million deal with the Lakers, after growing interest from teams like the Spurs, Rockets, 76ers, and Clippers. James’ promise to bring Los Angeles another championship paid dividends, leading the team to its 17th title since the late Kobe Bryant in 2010.
3. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving: 4-year deals with the Brooklyn Nets (2019)
When news broke that Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were going to the Brooklyn Nets, NBA fans were shocked, after previous reports had them signing with the New York Knicks. Despite Durant missing his first season and Irving’s challenges with New York’s COVID-19 protocols, the tandem provided highlights that electrified Nets fans everywhere.
2. Anthony Davis re-signs with the Lakers: 5-year, $190 million deal (2020)
The Los Angeles Lakers are the only team in NBA history to win a championship under the extremely unique conditions that came under the Bubble due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After making a blockbuster trade for Anthony Davis for a win now state of mind, the Lakers would re-sign the big man in the 2020 offseason. The move ensured the team would remain competitive in the next few years as the days of LeBron James playing basketball are coming to an end.
1. Jalen Brunson: 4-wear, $104 million deal with the New York Knicks (2022)
Basketball analysts questioned the New York Knicks’ decision to sign Jalen Brunson to a four-year, $104 million contract due to his size and subpar record as a starter with the Dallas Mavericks. Since Brunson's arrival, his recent playoff success with the team has attracted key players like Donte Divincenzo, Josh Hart, and newly acquired Mikal Bridges, setting the stage for a potential Knicks Eastern Conference Appearance in 25 years.