Ranking the 12 best college basketball non-conference games of the 2023-24 season
College basketball is finally back and the non-conference season is loaded. Check out the 12 best games you need to find a way to check out before the conference season tips off in earnest in January.
The college basketball season has finally arrived and most of the country's sports fans often miss one of the most entertaining parts of the season: the non-conference schedule. Most casual fans are wrapped up in the NFL, college football and NBA until January, often checking in deep in the heart of conference play and failing to take advantage of the plethora of great non-conference matchups that November and December have to offer.
This list could easily go as deep as 25 games when you factor in MTEs and preseason invitationals, but for those pressed on time let's break down the Top 12 college basketball non-conference games you should find time to watch, beginning with a key test for a 2023 Final Four team.
12. Florida Atlantic vs. Arizona - Dec. 23 In Las Vegas
The Owls took the nation by storm when they made a surprise trip to the Final Four and were rewarded with a lofty Top 10 ranking in the AP's preseason poll. Dusty May has worked hard to increase the quality of FAU's schedule this year to improve his team's preparedness for March and the crown jewel is this matchup with Arizona in Las Vegas.
Seeing the Owls take on the Pac-12's favorite in Arizona should be a lot of fun and offers a college basketball tent pole on a day when most of the sport is in hibernation. Feel free to wrap your presents with this game on as a highly entertaining showdown of 2023-24 superpowers.
11. Baylor at Michigan State - Dec. 16
Few coaches take the non-conference portion of the college basketball season more seriously than Tom Izzo, who always schedules hard to try and get his team ready for March Madness. One notable game that may fly under the radar on a loaded day of games is Baylor's trip to East Lansing to take on the Spartans in a matchup of two Top 25 teams.
Both of these teams are perennial March Madness contenders and this is the biggest non-conference opponent set to come to the Breslin Center this year. The Bears have a lot of talent but the experience of Michigan State should be an interesting counterpoint to this matchup.
10. Gonzaga vs. USC - Dec. 2 In Las Vegas
This showcase of two of the West Coast's best programs in Las Vegas will be a fun test for both teams. Gonzaga has a new look without Drew Timme but Mark Few's team still has a lot of talent on it and added impact transfer Ryan Nembhard to infuse some key guard play to their team.
USC boasts the nation's top freshman in guard Isaiah Collier, who should be a lot of fun as a facilitator, while Boogie Ellis adds an established star as his wingman. Add in a defensive stopper like Kobe Johnson and there is significant potential for the Trojans to prove they are a title contender in the Pac-12 with a win over Gonzaga here.