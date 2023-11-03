Ranking the 12 best college basketball non-conference games of the 2023-24 season
College basketball is finally back and the non-conference season is loaded. Check out the 12 best games you need to find a way to check out before the conference season tips off in earnest in January.
6. Arizona at Duke - Nov. 10
In terms of early games, this one is an absolute monster. Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd deserves a ton of credit for scheduling a true road game in November at Cameron Indoor Stadium against an experienced Duke team with national title expectations.
The best game of the season's first week will also bring a familiar face back to Durham in UNC transfer Caleb Love, who tormented the Blue Devils for the past few years. Whoever wins this contest will have a chance to add a significant boost to their NCAA Tournament resume.
5. Kentucky vs. North Carolina - Dec. 16 in Atlanta
Although not as prestigious as the Champions Classic, the CBS Sports Classic also provides a forum for four of the country's top programs to face off on an annual basis. The venue will be in Atlanta this year as Kentucky and North Carolina square off with a chance to make a key statement before the start of conference play.
This game figures to be massive for North Carolina, which is looking to bounce back after an extremely disappointing season that saw them go from the Preseason No. 1 to missing the NCAA Tournament entirely. Getting a win over the Wildcats would go a long way to bolster the Tar Heels' credibility.
4. UConn vs. Gonzaga - Dec. 15 in Seattle
Despite losing a ton of firepower off his title-winning team, UConn coach Dan Hurley pulled no punches in his non-conference schedule. The Huskies land in two of the top four matchups on the board, including the first half of a home-and-home series with Gonzaga that will be played in Seattle before the Bulldogs return the game at Madison Square Garden next fall.
The amount of star power in this game is going to be wild as Gonzaga's depth will look to withstand the challenge of the Huskies' nucleus that has them ranked inside the Top 10 despite losing multiple starters to the NBA. Expect to see an elite coaching battle as well between Hurley and Few.