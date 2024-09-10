Ranking every 2024 rookie QB starter’s debut from first to worst
The highly anticipated 2024 rookie quarterback class is finally here. Six quarterbacks were selected in the first round, led by the generational talent of Caleb Williams.
Joining Williams as first-round picks are Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix and J.J. McCarthy. As of the writing of this, only Williams, Nix and Daniels have landed starting spots in the league, while Penix and Maye serve as backups and McCarthy recovers from knee surgery.
But how did these highly anticipated quarterbacks play? Who was the best? Who was the worst? One of them had to throw a touchdown, right?
3. QB Bo Nix, Denver Broncos
- Week 1 passing stats: 26/42, 138 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT
- Week 1 rushing stats: 5 carries, 35 yards, 1 TD
Out of the three rookie quarterbacks that got their shot in Week 1, Bo Nix was dealt the worst hand. Not just based on the personel around him, which isn't great to begin with, but the performance in Week 1 behind him was terrible.
In a matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, the Broncos never got their running game going. Top back duo, Jaleel McLaughlin and Javonte Williams combined for 18 carries, 50 yards and less than three yards per carry. This quickly turned the offense one-dimensional, forcing Nix to throw it 42 times. Enough of the running backs though.
As much as I'm giving the excuses for why the passing game wasn't effective, Bo Nix was just downright bad in his debut.
The rookie showed very questionable decision making, throwing into double and triple coverage multiple times, which accounts for his interceptions. There were also a few plays where he looked to throw the ball down field and hit Seahawks defensive backs right in the hands. Fortunately, the Seahawks dropped about three interceptions in the game, helping save Nix from a Nathan Peterman-esque game in his debut.
The rookie has talent, but he showed that there will still be a lot of growing pains.
2. QB Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
- Week 1 passing stats: 14/29, 93 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT
- Week 1 rushing stats: 5 carries, 15 yards, 0 TD
There's one big difference between Caleb Williams' debut and Bo Nix's debut. Williams and the Chicago Bears won the game while Nix and the Broncos suffered a two-score loss.
If you're somebody who just checks the box scores, you would think that Williams had a pretty bad game. If you're somebody who watches the games, you would also think that Williams had a bad game.
He was out of rhythm and off-target with throws all day. Williams didn't account for a touchdown himself. In fact, he didn't lead the Bears to any touchdown drives. Both the touchdowns were scored on defense and special teams. Williams did lead the team on three field goal drives though.
But the difference is Williams played to win the game. He didn't force anything and put the Bears in a bad spot. He won the turnover battle and stuck to the game plan that was laid out for him.
I am, by no means, saying that Williams was impressive whatsoever in the Week 1 win. He just happened to be better than Bo Nix, who couldn't hit a Bronco in the chest if the season depended on it. I'd expect the Bears to open the playbook a bit as the weeks go on.
1. QB Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
- Week 1 passing stats: 17/24, 184 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT
- Week 1 rushing stats: 16 carries, 88 yards, 2 TD
And the best rookie quarterback performance of the week goes to Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders.
To start, let's talk about the bad things. Daniels missed a few throws that would have been chunk plays. The Commanders limited him with the play calling, causing his average pass length to be less than four yards. This is night and day different from the dynamic thrower that Daniels was at LSU, but the NFL is also night and day different than college.
Daniels, like Williams and Nix, didn't throw a touchdown, but he did rush for two. In fact, Daniels looked electric every time he took off to run. His legs picked up first downs and kept drives alive for the Commanders. His speed is as advertised and Commanders fans should be happy to have a true dual-threat talent.
He delivered a couple good passes throughout the game. Most of his throws came to either a running back or a tight end. The Commanders should open the play book a bit more so that Daniels has the ability to deliver the ball down the field in the coming weeks.
There were some growing pains, as there will be, but Daniels looked to have dynamic potential. He's only going to get better from here.