Ranking 3 Diontae Johnson replacements in 2024 draft already connected to Steelers
The Steelers traded Diontae Johnson to the Panthers and now they're being linked to receiving prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft. Who is worthy of a first-round pick?
The Pittsburgh Steelers got rid of their bigger personnel headaches by shipping Diontae Johnson to the Panthers in exchange for cornerback Donte Jackson and a pick swap. Now they need to figure out how to replace Johnson.
The Steelers have the No. 20 pick in the NFL Draft and are likely to consider using it on a receiver for that purpose, according to Field Yates.
The likes of Malik Nabers, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze will almost certainly be gone by the time the Steelers have a chance to pick. But this is a deep wide receiver class and there should be excellent quality in the second half of the first round.
Let's rank the three wide receivers Yates named as options for Pittsburgh, assuming they do want to pick up their first receiver in the first round since 2006.
3. AD Mitchell
Watching Texas football on their run to the College Football Playoff this past season, it was hard not to notice Adonai AD Mitchell. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound pass catcher transferred in from Georgia looking for a featured role in Steve Sarkisian's offense. For the first time in his career, he proved he could produce volume with 845 yards and 11 touchdowns on 55 catches.
Mitchell only has one season of full-time starting under his belt, so questions about his ability to consistently perform are legitimate. However, he's faced legitimate NFL talent and held his own.
Receivers with Mitchell's blend of size and speed — he ran a 4.34-second 40-yard dash — are prized in the NFL. His toughness at the point of the catch and reliable hands are a pretty sizeable cherry on top.
It's Mitchell's mindset that's in question. How much does he want to be great? That could give a team like the Steelers pause about spending a first-round pick on him when there is value to be had in the second round.
Ending up with Mitchell would be far from a disappointment. He's a star in the making with the right motivation. The other two options are simply more intriguing.