Ranking 3 Diontae Johnson replacements in 2024 draft already connected to Steelers
The Steelers traded Diontae Johnson to the Panthers and now they're being linked to receiving prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft. Who is worthy of a first-round pick?
2. Xavier Worthy
There seems to be a 2-in-3 chance the Steelers land a Longhorn wide receiver in the draft.
Worthy outproduced AD Mitchell at Texas as a junior, leading the team with 75 catches and 1,014. He also caught five touchdowns. That was his third season in a row leading the Longhorns in receiving. He had 981 yards and 12 touchdowns as a freshman followed by 760 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022.
The consistent production is nice. The speed is nicer.
Worthy was the star of the NFL Combine because he broke the long-standing record in the 40-yard dash, running it in 4.21 seconds. You simply can't teach that kind of speed. And it's not an illusion of shorts and t-shirts. He's an absolute burner in pads. He can blow by defenders before the catch or leave them in the dust with the ball in his hands.
There are two knocks against Worthy: His hands have been an issue at times in his career and his size isn't exactly formidable at 5-foot-11, 165 pounds. The former is something to work on. The latter is something you work with, especially with a perfectly respectable 74 1/4-inch wingspan.
So why is Worthy ranked ahead of AD Mitchell? Because Worthy has what the Steelers need: An electric speed threat who is quicker than quick and can take the top off a defense. George Pickens brings the size. Calvin Austin is the only receiver Pittsburgh has at their disposal with legitimate speed and he's three inches shorter than Worthy.
Daniel Jeremiah called Worthy a "taller version of Hollywood Brown." That's the kind of running mate the Steelers should pick up for Pickens.