Ranking 3 Diontae Johnson replacements in 2024 draft already connected to Steelers
The Steelers traded Diontae Johnson to the Panthers and now they're being linked to receiving prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft. Who is worthy of a first-round pick?
1. Brian Thomas Jr.
Here's the problem. Brian Thomas Jr. may have taken himself out of the Steelers' range with an NFL Combine performance that included a 4.34-second 40-yard dash, verified 6-foot-3, 209-pound size and an exceptional wingspan of just under 80 inches. (Only 6-foot-6 Johnny Wilson of Florida State posted a longer wingspan in Indianapolis.)
Thomas isn't in the elite tier of wide receivers in this draft class, but he's the next best thing after producing big numbers at LSU as a junior. He led the nation with 17 touchdowns while coming second in receiving for the Tigers to Malik Nabers with 68 catches and 1,177 yards. He wasn't a featured receiver as a sophomore or freshman but he was a consistent performer in the rotation.
Looking ahead to his NFL prospects, the speed to stretch the field and the absurd catch radius could make him a devastating weapon for Russell Wilson immediately, even if he may need time to develop some polish as an all-around receiver.
The fact that he might not be totally ready to be a No. 1 receiver arguably suits the Steelers, who will want to see George Pickens continue growing into that role after leading Pittsburgh in receiving this past season.
At the same time, Mike Tomlin and company would be adding a receiver with a very high ceiling shouldn't be far from WR1 status for long.