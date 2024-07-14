Ranking the 5 best trade targets for the Yankees to pursue at the deadline
The New York Yankees should be one of MLB's most active teams as the trade deadline approaches. General manager Brian Cashman understands his roster has major holes to address if they want to end the franchise's World Series drought.
The struggles of both D.J. LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres make targeting infield help a priority for the Yankees. An upgrade at either second or third base could do wonders for the depth of manager Aaron Boone's lineup. Finding a veteran first baseman to fill in for Anthony Rizzo isn't out of the question but at the moment, Ben Rice has impressed the organization's higher-ups enough to maintain his spot in the everyday lineup.
Some fans might want to see a high-level starting pitcher added to the mix but the cost of acquiring that kind of player will likely exceed Cashman's willingness to part with prospects. Instead, look for the Yankees to try to strengthen their bullpen. A number of intriguing arms are available that could increase New York's ability to strike hitters out in late innings.
Cashman and his staff will scour the trade market for roster upgrades at multiple spots. Yankee fans should keep a close eye on the following five players.
5. Nathan Eovaldi, SP, Rangers
If the Yankees do opt to look for another starter they could opt to go for a reunion with Nathan Eovaldi. He's been one of baseball's most effective starters since leaving the Bronx. The Texas Rangers could opt to cash in on Eovaldi instead of paying him a premium salary next season.
Eovaldi is pitching to an ERA of 2.97 in 16 starts on the season. He's still striking out roughly one batter per inning which helps him get out of trouble when runners get on base.
New York should also be attracted to Eovaldi's strong record of postseason success even if it it was on behalf of their arch rivals. The veteran also has some experience coming out of the bullpen in October. It's not inconceivable that the Yankees could bring him in to be a type of partner with Luis Gil down the stretch to manage both of their workloads.
The Rangers will require a significant prospect return if they're going to move Eovaldi but it is the type of transaction that can put the Yankees over the top. It's unlikely they'll pursue a starter, but if they do, Eovaldi represents a great combination of experience and upside.
4. Jonathan India, SS, Reds
The Yankees patience with Gleyber Torres is wearing thin. He's never been anything more than a below-average defender and in previous seasons, his bat propped up his weak defensive metrics. This year he's been a minus at the plate too.
That's why a move for a clear upgrade at second base should be at the top of Cashman's to-do list. India doesn't have the same sort of power potential that Torres possesses but his contact skills are superior. Jonathan India of the Cincinnati Reds fits.
Those contact skills have powered India to a .274 batting average and an on-base percentage of .373 on the season. His bat is more pop than advertised as evidenced by his eight homers in 307 at-bats.
India could also solve the issues manager Aaron Boone faces at the top of his lineup. He's a quality leadoff hitter who currently ranks 16th in the majors in on-base percentage. He's also a superior option over Torres at second base which is crucial considering the Yankee bullpen's propensity to pitch for soft contact over strikeouts.
India won't come cheap since he's under team control through 2027 but he would solve one of the weakest spots in Boone's lineup. Don't be surprised if Cashman kicks the tires on him if the Reds decide to be sellers at the deadline.
3. Kirby Yates, RP, Rangers
New York needs more power at the back end of their bullpen. Luke Weaver has been solid in his setup role in front of Clay Holmes but everyone else has been shaky. Kirby Yates of the Texas Rangers would give the team a clear eight-inning pitcher to shorten games.
He's dominated hitters to the tune of a 0.81 ERA in 33 appearances on the year. He's served as the Rangers closer with 15 saves but he'd be expected to move to a late-inning role if he moves to the Yankees.
The fact that Yates' contract with Texas expires at the end of the current season should put him in New York's price range. Rental relievers can be valuable but they don't command premium prospect returns. One mid-level prospect could be enough to bring him to the Bronx.
The big attraction to Yates is that he's one of the top strikeout pitchers in baseball. He's got the sort of overpowering stuff that really plays up in the postseason. If the Yankees want to succeed in the postseason they need to add a power arm like Yates in the coming weeks.
2. Tanner Scott, RP, Marlins
Tanner Scott is another rental bullpen arm who is almost certain to move ahead of the deadline. The Miami Marlins have no plans to ink him to a lucrative deal this offseason which makes now the time to cash in on his value via a trade.
Scott ranks slightly ahead of Yates on this list because he would give Boone a lefty to trust in late-inning situations. He's a good strikeout artist as well but relies a bit more on ground balls. That's another plus for him considering the need to pitch a lot of innings in Yankee Stadium.
The sheer workload Scott has soaked up this year for the Marlins would also help the Yankees. He's pitched in 38 games with a 1.38 ERA on the season. He's not afraid to take the ball every day to help his team out.
The challenge for the Yankees as it relates to Scott is that he's going to garner interest from almost every contender ahead of the trade deadline. That might push his price to a place that Cashman and his staff won't feel comfortable with. Any deal for Scott is likely going to come right down to the wire. It would be a surprise if New York isn't involved right up until the very end.
1. Matt Chapman, 3B, Giants
If the Yankees are losing patience with Torres they should be pulling their figurative hair out over LeMahieu's struggles. He's been one of the worst regulars in MLB this season. The team continues to publicly state their fate in his ability to snap out of this protracted slump but it's unclear what they believe behind closed doors.
That's why a deal for Matt Chapman of the San Francisco Giants would be such a boost. He would give them one more power bat to deploy in the middle of their lineup. More protection behind Aaron Judge could be crucial for the Yankees down the stretch.
His 3.6 WAR heading into the All-Star Break shows just how valuable he is in all facets of the game. His .237 batting average may not be pretty but his OPS+ of 113 shows how much he can help New York.
Chapman also has a strong defensive record at the hot corner. He doesn't have the defensive versatility that LeMahieu does but he can lock down third on an everyday basis. That kind of defensive certainy is important in the postseason.
There's no guarantee that the Giants will part with Chapman ahead of the deadline, as their plans are not yet known. But the Yankees need to test their resolve. He's an established veteran who can put up big numbers in the postseason. Chapman is the type of difference-maker the Yankees should prioritize via in-season trade.