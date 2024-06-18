Ranking 5 Brandon Aiyuk trade suitors from worst to best fit
By John Buhler
Brandon Aiyuk is immensely talented, but the San Francisco 49ers certainly haven't made it easy for him to stay. The former Arizona State star is playing out the final year of his rookie deal by way of the fifth-year option. For whatever reason, the 49ers tend to do things differently when it comes to paying their best players. It helps them stay ultra-competitive, but they have no ring to show for it...
Over the last several weeks, more and more rumors have surfaced about Aiyuk possibly being dealt before training camp. The thought is whichever team trades for him will then want to sign a multi-year extension with the borderline No. 1 wide receiver. Obviously, he will make any receiving corps better, but where he lands matters. He will not be going to a better franchise than San Francisco right away.
So what I want to do today is rank the five teams he has been most closely tied to this NFL offseason.
- Arizona Cardinals
- Los Angeles Chargers
- New England Patriots
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Washington Commanders
While all of which could be interesting landing spots for him, here is how I stack up the Aiyuk suitors.
5. New England Patriots
While I am not sure Aiyuk wants to be part of any rebuild, there is a very low entry point in joining the New England Patriots. He would immediately be tasked with becoming Drake Maye's favorite receiving target. Although I have come to like what the Patriots have done this offseason to effectively pivot off Bill Belichick, this franchise is more than a year away from being a year away.
Therefore, I cannot in good faith put the Patriots any higher than fifth on this list of potential Aiyuk suitors. Being in the opposite conference certainly helps, as is the type of compensation package the 49ers could get in return for Aiyuk. It may be an ideal place for the 49ers to ship Aiyuk off to, but wouldn't he rather go to a place where he can contend right away, as opposed over to NFL Siberia?
The Patriots are not the worst fit in the world for Aiyuk, but there are certainly ones that are better.
4. Los Angeles Chargers
While I understand the potential upside of going to the Los Angeles Chargers to play for Jim Harbaugh, now is not the right time to come aboard. Los Angeles needs another year for general manager Joe Hortiz to flip the roster and reset its competitive life cycle. Justin Herbert has the potential to be great, but the Bolts' two best receivers are Quentin Johnston and Ladd McConkey.
Although Aiyuk could quickly assert himself as the Chargers' new No. 1 option, Harbaugh wears people out and Los Angeles plays in the same division as the Kansas City Chiefs. Until Patrick Mahomes regresses or Andy Reid retires, having the best team in football in the same division is not something I would willingly sign up for. In the future, this spot can work, but right now, it is a hard pass.
If Aiyuk were to sign with the Chargers as a free agent next spring, then I would be more on board.
3. Pittsburgh Steelers
We are really trying to shove a square peg into a round hole here, aren't we? For as much as everyone and their brother wants to put Aiyuk onto the Pittsburgh Steelers, do you even realize who their offensive coordinator is? I lived through the Arthur Smith experience for three painful years down here in Atlanta. No, thank you... It could improve in Pittsburgh, but this is a run-first operation now.
Aiyuk could be able to offset the Steelers foolishly letting Diontae Johnson go to the Carolina Panthers this offseason. He might be able to assume the No. 1 receiver spot in Pittsburgh, or be an overqualified No. 2 to George Pickens. However, there is simply too much tumult going on when it comes to what the Steelers are doing on the offensive side of the ball for my liking. I may be alone.
The fact the Steelers need a wide receiver and play in the opposite conference makes them a fit.
2. Arizona Cardinals
If they were not playing in the same division, the Arizona Cardinals would be the best landing spot for Aiyuk in a late offseason trade. They have a franchise quarterback in Kyler Murray, a new No. 1 wide receiver in rookie Marvin Harrison Jr., a competent head coach in Jonathan Gannon and a emerging rock star general manager in Monti Ossenfort. The Cardinals might push for the playoffs this season.
Factor in Aiyuk being a former college star in Tempe, and this should be a piece of cake, right? Well, that would require John Lynch being totally cool with Aiyuk going off twice annually on the 49ers in divisional play for this year, and probably the next several. Lynch makes a lot of decisions as a general manager, but that doesn't necessarily mean that he is superb at making them. Don't be an idiot here.
The Cardinals would need to pay a premium to land Aiyuk, so I am not tabbing Ossenfort as a fool.
1. Washington Commanders
In a weird way, the best landing spot for Aiyuk would have to be the Washington Commanders. He would not only reunite with former 49ers front office executive Adam Peters, but a fellow former Arizona State product in No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels. The Commanders consulted with the 49ers when it came to drafting Daniels out of LSU. Washington needs to take advantage of this.
The other big part is Dan Quinn is not going to screw up his second stab at being an NFL head coach. Even while his defenses were horrific in Atlanta, he always seemed to have great offenses. Hiring former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury to be his offensive coordinator was a risk worth taking. Let's not overlook that the Commanders arleady have another star receiver in Terry McLaurin.
Washington may not be a playoff team this year, but the Commanders could win the division in 2025.