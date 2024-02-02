Ranking 5 Chiefs starting QBs who played for 49ers first
The Kansas City Chiefs have long had an affinity for former San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks. How did they rank in their performance with the Chiefs?
By Joel Wagler
4. Elvis Grbac, 1997-2000
As soon as Bono departed Kansas City, the Chiefs grabbed another 49ers backup to play quarterback. This time it was Elvis Grbac.
After two injury-plagued seasons, Grbac put together two decent seasons in 1999 and 2000. In those seasons, he threw for more than 7,500 yards and 50 touchdowns. Overall, he completed 57.9 percent of his attempts for 10,643 yards, 66 touchdowns, and 47 interceptions. He compiled a 40-30 record in 70 starts but lost his only postseason game.
After KC, Grbac went to Baltimore and had one productive season with the Ravens. After a dispute over a contract renegotiation, the Ravens cut Grbac, who then chose to retire at the age of 31.
Little stands out about Grbac's time with the Chiefs as the team was mired in mediocrity for most of it. Still, he didn't seem to have an issue with KC BBQ!