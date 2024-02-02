Ranking 5 Chiefs starting QBs who played for 49ers first
The Kansas City Chiefs have long had an affinity for former San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks. How did they rank in their performance with the Chiefs?
By Joel Wagler
3. Steve DeBerg, 1988-1991
Who remembers Steve DeBerg as the quarterback Joe Montana displaced in San Francisco? Well, he was the one. He was a big-armed quarterback on an awful team in the late seventies. Despite leading the league in attempts and completions in 1979, he won just seven of 35 starts for the Niners.
He moved on to play on some not-so-good teams in Denver and Tampa Bay before landing in Kansas City for the 1988 season. The Chiefs, after a decade-plus of being terrible, were just starting to turn things around, and by the third season with DeBerg as the quarterback, Kansas City was a good football team.
In his four seasons as the Chiefs' signal-caller, DeBerg went 31-20-1, with 21 of those wins coming in his final two seasons. 1990 was the best season of his entire career as passed for 3,444 yards, 23 touchdowns, and only four interceptions. In all, he completed 57.8 percent of his passes in KC, had 11,873 passing yards, 67 touchdowns, and 50 interceptions. He won a game in the postseason but lost his other two starts.
He played for two more seasons after leaving the Chiefs before retiring after the 1993 season. He made a comeback in 1998 at the age of 44, playing in eight games for Atlanta.
DeBerg was the starting quarterback at a very pivotal, transitional period for the Chiefs and ushered in an era where the Chiefs were always competitive.