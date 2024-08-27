Ranking AL Central contenders by which will go furthest in the postseason
The 2024 MLB Postseason could feature three teams from the AL Central Division for the first time since the shortened 2020 season when the playoff bracket was extended to eight teams due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since then, only one AL Central team has made the postseason, with none advancing past the ALDS in four years. However, current projections suggest the Kansas City Royals, Minnesota Twins, and Cleveland Guardians could all play in October. Here’s a look at which team has the best chance to go furthest this postseason.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason
3. Minnesota Twins
The Twins are locked in a tight race with the Kansas City Royals, currently holding the third wild card spot. The team has been solid when swinging the bat, ranking top eight in team batting average, on-base percentage and slugging. With Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton, and Jose Miranda producing quality numbers, the offense stays strong, but the pitching falls behind. The Twins rank 17th in ERA, and none of their rotation pitchers have a WAR above 3.0. If they can hold on to the final wild-card spot, fans will need a miracle, as the Twins struggle to beat teams with a winning record (31-41).
2. Kansas City Royals
The Royals have suffered for years, as the team is seeking its first postseason appearance since winning the World Series in 2015. Bobby Witt Jr. is having an MVP-caliber season on a subpar team, as the Royals have experienced swings of hot streaks and cold plunges. After a recent 11-6 record, the Royals are hopeful they can squeeze out success in the final stretch. However, with a projected postseason matchup against the Houston Astros, they’ll have quite the battle if they want to replicate their 2015 magic.
1. The Cleveland Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians have surprised this season, holding the third-best record in MLB and first place in the AL Central. Despite postseason struggles through the divisional round since 2016, the Guardians are making a name for themselves. They rank eighth in team ERA and second in saves, with Steven Kwan batting over .300, Jose Ramirez raking 33 home runs, and Jhonkensy Noel slugging .617. The Guardians have become the favorites to go the farthest this postseason, potentially setting up a rematch with the New York Yankees in a battle for the pennant.