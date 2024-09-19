Ranking AL Wild Card contenders by their remaining schedules
By Joel Wagler
In the American League, The New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians, and Houston Astros have all survived all challengers and have wrapped up their divisions, barring any catastrophic collapses. Each leads by at least five games heading into the final two weekends.
The Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Royals, and Minnesota Twins seemed to be sure locks for the three wild card spots, but all faltered in September. The Detroit Tigers are playing their best ball late in the season, and after a three-game sweep of the Royals in KC, they have a great chance to earn one of the open postseason berths.
Which AL Wild Card contender has the easiest schedule down the stretch?
Hardest remaining schedule: Baltimore Orioles
The Orioles have battled the Yankees all season in the AL East. Each has led the division their fair of the season, but Baltimore has faded slightly in September.
The Orioles still sit atop the contender hill, holding onto a two-and-a-half game lead over the nearest contender, but they've only won twice over the last ten games.
Their schedule over the last two weekends of the season is brutal. They finish off their series with the Giants on Thursday, then have three games at home against the surging Tigers, then three on the road against the Yankees, and finish in Minnesota for three. All three of their remaining series are against playoff-caliber teams, and road tilts against the Yankees and Twins will be extremely difficult.
They could really shake things up by sweeping the Yankees. That would most likely secure a playoff berth, and it would put pressure on New York to perform well in their other games surrounding that series. The Orioles will have to play better than they are to pull off such a feat.
Tough remaining schedule: Minnesota Twins
The Twins must close out the season series with the Guardians today, then head to Boston for three. The Red Sox are still technically alive in the wild card race, but at four games out, they would need to sweep the Twins and would need the Mariners, Tigers, Twins, and Royals all to limp to the finish line to have any shot, and that's not realistic.
After the Red Sox series, the Twins get somewhat of a reprieve with a three-game series at home against the Marlins — the worst team in the NL. While they need to hold their focus against Miami and win at least two, their big test will come when the Orioles visit to wrap up the season.
At that point, both teams will probably be scrapping for a spot, which should lead to an incredible playoff atmosphere in Minnesota. The winner of this series most likely will be in.
Unenviavble remaining schedule: Kansas City Royals
The Royals have struggled mightily since losing first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino three weeks ago. They've won just seven of their last 20 games and the whole offense is in a slump.
The Royals host the Giants this weekend and while San Francisco is four games under .500, they aren't a pushover. Just like they couldn't avoid Tarik Skubal on Wednesday, they won't be able to avoid Blake Snell on Sunday. The Royals need to get going at home before heading out on the road.
Next week, the Royals have a three-game stopover in Washington. Like the Twins against the Marlins, the Royals have to focus on those games against an inferior opponent and get away with at least two wins. Anything less will most likely spell doom.
The Royals will finish off the season in Atlanta, where the Braves are battling for an NL wild-card spot themselves. Like the Orioles and Twins facing each other with a lot on the line, so too will be the Royals and Braves. Again, a playoff atmosphere should be the setting in Atlanta.
Easiest remaining schedule: Detroit Tigers
A month ago, these last nine games for the Tigers didn't seem to be important to the playoff race; now they are imperative. After sweeping the Royals in three in KC, the Tigers are just half a game behind the Twins and two games behind the Royals.
They head into Baltimore with a head of steam, winning eight of their last 10. While the Orioles seem firmly set with a wild card spot, their remaining schedule leaves them vulnerable. Both teams need to win at least two in this series.
If the Tigers can maintain their momentum and escape Baltimore with those two wins secured, the schedule lightens up considerably. They host the Rays, a team similar to the Royals' middle opponent in this stretch. The Rays are four games under .500, but they don't have an ace like the Royals have to face in Snell. Again, the Tigers are in a great position to win at least two games in this series.
The Tigers then get the luxury of finishing up the regular season with the White Sox at home. Chicago is not only the worst team in the majors but probably the worst team in the majors — ever. They are only four losses away from setting the record for futility in a season.
By the time they get to those last three games, the White Sox will have absolutely nothing to play for, so there is a good chance the Tigers can sweep them and maybe even sweep right into the playoffs.
Of course, games aren't played on paper, and anything can happen over these last two weekends. If a couple of teams continue their poor play or get hot, things might shake out sooner rather than later. With so many teams playing each other, a series or two might be the deciding factor.
One team and its fanbase will be left out, and tension has to be building in all four of these cities. These last two weekends have become an early extension to the postseason, and every game from here on will matter. It should make for an incredible finish to the 2024 season.