Ranking all 3 Braves offseason trades so far from worst to best
The Atlanta Braves have already made some moves early in the offseason, but which one of them has been the best so far?
By Kevin Henry
Alex Anthopoulos and the Atlanta Braves front office have already been busy this offseason, making three deals with two American League Central teams in the hopes of improving the roster and finding some of the right pieces before what is expected to be a busy Winter Meetings in Nashville in early December.
But which of the three Braves deals so far has been the best for the future of the franchise? Here is my ranking, from the least effective to helping the Braves in 2024 to the most.
Least effective: Nick Anderson to the Kansas City Royals for cash considerations
Cash considerations has never won a team a championship, but it certainly helps with spending flexibility, especially when you're talking about dealing off Anderson, who was rumored to be a non-tender candidate in Atlanta before the deal with Kansas City was completed.
Anderson last pitched for the Braves on July 7, with a shoulder strain cutting short a season that was effective for the 33-year-old right-hander (3.06 ERA/3.09 FIP/1.104 WHIP in 35.1 innings over 35 games). Anderson was unavailable for the postseason as well, putting an end to his first and only season with the Braves.
After making just six appearances combined during the 2021 and 2022 seasons because of various injuries, there are sure to be questions about Anderson's health and durability as he begins a new chapter with the Royals. That, however, will be Kansas City's concern as Atlanta opens up a spot on the roster with the move.