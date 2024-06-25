Ranking the available NBA free agent power forwards in 2024
The onset of NBA Free Agency is right around the corner. On June 30, players will be allowed to change teams — or at least explore their options. This isn't the strongest free agent class at first blush, but the new collective bargaining agreement adds a new layer of intrigue. Teams are navigating unprecedented financial restrictions, which could impact price points and force players to unexpected destinations.
At power forward, the talent pool isn't very deep. That's the simple truth of it. Still, there are compelling names entering the open market in search of upgrades in pay and perhaps situation. A couple truly unique players are entering the market.
NBA free agent power forward rankings:
FRINGE ROTATION PIECES
12. Bol Bol, UFA
He will continue to intrigue teams on some level as a mobile 7-foot-3 forward who can shoot and block shots. Bol Bol hasn't found much in the way of consistent NBA success, but Phoenix went to him in a few stretches last season. He had the remarkable half-campaign in Orlando where he looked like the league's next breakout unicorn. At 24, maybe there's still something there.
11. Taurean Prince, UFA
Taurean Prince started in 49 of 78 appearances for the Lakers last season, which reflects poorly on LA but strengthens the case for signing Prince. At 30, he's still a high-volume shooter with solid positional size and a bit of defensive versatility on the wing. Don't expect great results, but Prince can hold down a rotation spot and supply classic 3-and-D value.
9. Trendon Watford, RFA
The 23-year-old LSU product doesn't get much attention, but he's worth a flier in free agency. He hit 39.7 percent of his 3s last season, while also supplying appealing physicality and versatility at the four spot. Built like a tank at 6-foot-9 and 240 pounds, Watford can attack on straight-line drives, run the floor in transition, and punish mismatches around the cup. There's something there.
ROTATION LOCKS
8. Dario Saric, UFA
Dario Saric was an effective small-ball center in spurts for Golden State. He is going to struggle in certain matchups defensively, it's inevitable, but Saric plays with a real physicality. He doesn't back down from any assignment, and the offensive value is significant. Any 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward who can shoot, handle, and pass at Saric's level has a spot in the NBA.
7. Robert Covington, UFA
As long as he's healthy, Robert Covington can still impact winning in a serious way. He's an exceptional defensive playmaker, with preternatural instincts and long arms that have a knack for snaking into passing lanes. Cov is one of the league's sharpest off-ball defenders, and there is always value in a 6-foot-9 wing who can bury deep 3s.
6. Precious Achiuwa, RFA
There are times when the idea of Precious Achiuwa is better than the outcome, but he's 24 with incredible athletic tools and a solid foundation to build on. Achiuwa can handle physical matchups in the post, or slide his feet with guards on the perimeter. He hits enough 3s to maintain optimism in the jumper, and he's impressively fluid on straight-line drives. If Achiuwa can boost his efficiency, especially from deep, while maintaining his distinct physical advantages, he should have a long and fruitful career.
BORDERLINE STARTERS, KEY RESERVES
5. Kyle Anderson, UFA
Slo-Mo! He's not matchup-proof, as Minnesota's complicated postseason arc proved, but Kyle Anderson can still impact winning at a high level. He thinks the game with crystalline clarity, rapidly processing defensive coverages and taking advantage of the opportunities in front of him. What Anderson lacks in athleticism, he makes for with IQ, instincts, and skill. He's a sharp passer, he finishes well around the basket, and he's always promoting ball movement.
4. Obi Toppin, RFA
Obi Toppin's future in Indiana is murky at best following the monster four-year extension signed by Pascal Siakam. That midseason addition soaked up a lot of offensive airspace that previously belonged to Toppin. Still, at 26, the Dayton product is going to get a payday and a stable role somewhere. Toppin can be an awkward tweener on the defensive end, but he's a highly efficient complementary scorer. His 3-point shooting, rim-running, and straight-line driving offer a high baseline, especially when Toppin gets to run free-range in an up tempo system.
STARTING LOCKS
3. Miles Bridges, UFA
Miles Bridges appears destined for a fresh start after another losing season in Charlotte. He carries perceived All-Star upside at 26, but lackluster efficiency and the empty-calorie nature of his scoring last season should raise questions. Bridges is a tantalizing athlete, explosive around the rim and strong enough to bully mismatches on drives to the cup. But, he's an inconsistent defender and a streaky shooter.
2. Tobias Harris, UFA
After the conclusion of his $180 million contract in Philadelphia, Tobias Harris is back on the market. He's probably looking for another hefty chunk of cash, too. He is immensely flawed, but Harris' positional versatility and efficient 3-point shooting are useful. He has improved as a defender, he crashes the boards reasonably well for his size, and he's comfortable scaling up or down depending on team need. Harris will frustrate fans with his decision-making, but the baseline is relatively high.
GOAT TIER
1. LeBron James, UFA
LeBron James reportedly has a three-year, $160 million offer on the table from the Lakers. He isn't the best player in the world anymore, but James still picks defenses apart with his unmatched basketball mind. He's not such a bad athlete either, even with two decades of NBA mileage on his body. James still elevates teammates like few others in basketball and he can probably keep doing this until he's 50 if he wants to.