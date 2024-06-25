Ranking the available NBA free agent small forwards in 2024
As the approach the onset of NBA Free Agency, few positions are more waterlogged with available talent than small forward. It is, after all, the way of today's game. Every team wants size, talent, and versatility on the wing. If there are bidding wars about to erupt in the face of a restrictive new CBA, odds are it's at this position.
While there are a couple proper headliners, depth is the real story here. Several valuable role players and viable starters are up for grabs. The majority of these names feel like genuine candidates to change teams, so there's more than enough intrigue to go around.
NBA free agent small forward rankings:
THE BACK-OF-ROTATION VETS
16. Doug McDermott, UFA
Doug McDermott split time between San Antonio and Indiana last season. His role never amounted to much in either spot, but there's still value rooted in his 6-foot-6 size and deadeye shooting. McDermott can fly off screens, stretch defenses with his movement, and create fissures by setting screens and scrambling coverages.
15. Jae Crowder, UFA
Jae Crowder is still a nice vet to have around. He competes hard on defense, hits a few spot-up 3s, and brings solid vibes to the locker room. He is certainly on the decline, but Crowder still managed a healthy 23.1 minutes per game for the Bucks last season. He gets up for every game, puts in the work, and knows what it takes to contend.
14. Joe Ingles, Club Option
There's a decent chance Orlando picks up Joe Ingles' $11 million club option, even if it's just for trade purposes. If the Magic opt to create cap space, though, Ingles becomes available to the masses. Defense is an issue at this point in his career, but the Aussie still hits 40+ percent of his 3s and whips some beautiful passes in the flow of the offense.
13. Gordon Hayward, UFA
Gordon Hayward was out of OKC's rotation by the end of the season. That trade just never panned out for anybody involved, except for Tre Mann putting up big numbers in Charlotte. Hayward appeared especially salty in his exit interview, so we can safely assume the Butler product will search for a new home in free agency. At 34, Hayward has very clearly lost a step (or several). Still, he nailed 41.1 percent of his 3s last season and there will be a team interested in his archetype (not to mention his beefy resumé).
THE FLAWED ROLE PLAYERS
12. Cedi Osman, UFA
After a productive six-year stint in Cleveland, Cedi Osman saw his minutes decline a bit with San Antonio last season. At 29, the Turkish wing is in the prime of his career, in theory. There are valid criticisms of Osman's defense, but he's a live-wire scorer who buries tough 3s and provides some dribble, pass, shoot equity at 6-foot-7. He competes hard, operates unselfishly, and fits within a variety of personnel groups.
11. Saddiq Bey, RFA
A bet on Saddiq Bey is a bet on obvious natural talent. He still has the allure of youth at 25, and the shot-making flashes are easy to buy into. Bey needs to work on refining his shot selection and boosting his 3-point efficiency, but he's a strong 6-foot-7 wing capable of creating his own looks and heating up in a hurry. A team will gladly bid with Atlanta for his services.
10. Simone Fontecchio, RFA
In 16 games (nine starts) with Detroit after the trade deadline, Simone Fontecchio averaged 15.4 points and 1.8 assists on .479/.426/.846 splits in 30.3 minutes. Sustainable? Maybe not. But Fontecchio is a legitimate 3-point marksman at 6-foot-8, offering tremendous off-ball scoring instincts and enough defense to stay on the floor. He hasn't been in the spotlight with Utah or Detroit, but Fontecchio has the chance to make a team very happy.
9. Naji Marshall, UFA
At 26, Naji Marshall is expected to draw interest from a number of contenders. He's 6-foot-7 with a strong frame and a voracious defensive appetite. He can handle tough assignments, guard up a position or two, and he will generally make his presence felt through sheer physicality. He also hit 38.7 percent of his 3s, more than enough to maintain value on offense.
FRINGE STARTERS
8. Royce O'Neale, UFA
Royce O'Neale is valued in Phoenix. The root of his appeal is fairly broad. At 6-foot-4, the 31-year-old does a little bit of everything. He won't score much inside the arc, but O'Neale bombs 3s, processes the floor quickly, and provides stable defense on the wing. He guards much taller than his listed height thanks to a 6-foot-9 wingspan. O'Neale can plug holes and do the dirty work for any team.
7. Caleb Martin, UFA
Caleb Martin opted out of his $7.1 million contract option with Miami to seek a bigger payday. His postseason heroics from 2023 are still fresh in many minds. Martin profiles most simply as a 3-and-D wing, but we have seen him tear defenses apart with mid-range pull-ups and strong moves to the rim. He has a bit of extra juice in addition to the role player essentials, and he defends the wing at a reasonably high level.
6. Kelly Oubre Jr., UFA
Kelly Oubre Jr. inked a minimum deal with the Sixers last summer and spent the entire season rebuilding his reputation around the league. Now, he's due for a nice payday, a recognition of his undeniable gifts. Oubre can still become a bit of a black hole offensively at times, but the shot-making and defensive physicality at 6-foot-7 ought to prove useful to the right team. When he's in a winning environment, Oubre is a real momentum-swinger.
5. Nic Batum, UFA
There's a pretty real chance Nic Batum simply retires, so his placement on this list is precarious. We obviously aren't accounting for long-term value here, but any contender would be lucky to land Batum next season. The Sixers probably want him back, bad. Batum's combination of size, basketball I.Q., and skill level is hard to find. He's a versatile defender, somehow still comfortable switching 1-4. Batum is always in the right spot offensively, whether he's nailing a timely 3, setting a solid screen, or picking apart the defense with pinpoint, rapid-fire passes. The dude just does what it takes to win. He is eternally underrated. The peak of Old Man Basketball.
4. Derrick Jones Jr., UFA
Derrick Jones Jr. was an integral part of the Mavs' conference champion core, supplying elite wing defense and enough offensive play-finishing to get the job done. He's highly limited outside of spot-up 3s and athletic rim finishes, but Jones actively screens and cuts to keep defenses occupied. He makes life easier on his star creators, whether it's making himself available at the rim, freeing up a ball-handler with a timely screen, or carrying an immense burden on the defensive end.
THE PATRICK WILLIAMS TIER
3. Patrick Williams, RFA
Patrick Williams is a unique case here. He's bound to garner interest as a restricted free agent. He's been stuck in a rotten situation with Chicago, but teams are always looking for 6-foot-7 wings that can handle a variety of defensive assignments and make shots. Williams' efficiency hasn't been great, but he's a viable 3-point threat with untapped potential as an in-between scorer. The physical tools remain impressive and, at 22, there's an upside element teams will account for.
THE BORDERLINE ALL-STARS
2. DeMar DeRozan, UFA
With the Bulls finally pivoting in a new direction, DeMar DeRozan's future appears very much in doubt. Should he leave, the market should include at least a few aspiring contenders. DeRozan's game is a bit niche — he still takes a lot of mid-range jumpers — but he has become far better as a 3-point shooter and playmaker since arriving in Chicago. He can self-create buckets as well as anybody in the league. Defense and age are drawbacks, but the talent level and resumé will land DeRozan a hefty contract.
1. OG Anunoby, UFA
The Knicks are actually at risk of losing their prized trade deadline acquisition, which comes as a mild shock. OG Anunoby is the ultimate Thibs All-Star — a bulky, versatile defensive stopper whose effort and awareness seldom waver. Anunoby is at his best when he's focused on spot-up 3s and simple finishes offensively, but there's some mid-range game, too. Anunoby can also punish mismatches in the post with his immense strength. He's not a No. 1 option, but Anunoby is one of the league's best complementary stars. He does all the dirty work and elevates the entire defense.