Ranking 5 best Jordan Montgomery destinations if Rangers trade for Dylan Cease
If the Rangers trade for Dylan Cease, that presumably knocks them officially out of the Jordan Montgomery sweepstakes. These five teams make the most sense if Texas is out.
4. The Angels are still in dire need of starting pitching
As is the story just about every year with the Los Angeles Angels, they need starting pitching. After a promising year from their starters in 2022, the Angels rotation regressed in a big way, as their starters ranked 19th in the majors in ERA.
Despite losing Shohei Ohtani, the Angels have made no meaningful starting pitching additions. They've been rumored to be interested in several of the high-end free-agent starters, including Montgomery, but have not pulled the trigger on anyone.
They're far from an exciting destination as even with Montgomery the Angels likely won't even sniff postseason contention this season, but Montgomery would finally give them stability that they've lacked at the top of their rotation. He doesn't have Blake Snell's Cy Young upside, but his floor is very high, and he's very durable as well.
In order to keep Mike Trout happy enough to not request a trade anytime soon, the Angels are going to have to do something. Signing Montgomery would undoubtedly make them a better team.