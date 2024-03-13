Ranking 5 best Jordan Montgomery destinations if Rangers trade for Dylan Cease
If the Rangers trade for Dylan Cease, that presumably knocks them officially out of the Jordan Montgomery sweepstakes. These five teams make the most sense if Texas is out.
3. Perhaps Jordan Montgomery is a player that the Red Sox would spend money for
What exactly is the plan for the Boston Red Sox? They say they want to compete, but their actions suggest otherwise. Despite finishing at the bottom of the AL East in each of the last two seasons, the Red Sox have shown no urgency to improve their roster.
Their rotation was even worse than the Angels, ranking 22nd in the league in ERA last season. Not a single team that ranked below them made the playoffs, and to make matters worse, there's a good chance their rotation will regress this season without another move.
The Red Sox signed Lucas Giolito who was supposed to be an innings eater for them, but he won't pitch this season after suffering an elbow injury. Due to that injury, Boston is essentially running last season's rotation back without Chris Sale. Yikes.
Signing Jordan Montgomery would certainly help the Red Sox stay relevant in a really tough AL East. They have the offense and bullpen to compete, it's all about improving the rotation now. Let's see if ownership will finally show some willingness to spend.